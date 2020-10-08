(2010)
Local businesses were slated to show their products and services at the Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Business Expo to be held Oct. 26. Officials expected to have about 25 area businesses participating, and hoped to draw in a crowd of more than 300 people. The free event is a great way for businesses to interact with consumers, said Jill Bonnema, the chamber’s executive officer.
Monte Coleman, head football coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and a former football star with the University of Central Arkansas and the Washington Redskins, will be the featured speaker at the Bob Courtway/FCA Breakfast next Tuesday. Tickets for the breakfast were already sold out.
(1995)
Community-wide activities in conjunction with Red Ribbon Week were planned to begin Oct. 20 with a kickoff rally at the Conway Public Schools Auditorium. Other activities planned were a prayer vigil, and a recognition banquet. The Red Ribbon Store would be open Monday through Saturday at the old ice house on Oak Street. Free yard signs and Red Ribbon T-shirts were available. The activities were sponsored by the Faulkner County chapter of Arkansans for Drug Free Youth.
Martha Metzger, mailroom supervisor for the Log Cabin Democrat, was named employee of the month for October. Martha has been employed at the newspaper for more than 19 years. She and her husband, Raymond, have four children. Her hobbies include church work and woodcrafts.
Teacher Appreciation Day was held at Sallie Cone Elementary on Friday. Students presented flowers to their favorite teachers, who were also treated to a special lunch and a performance by the Voices of Sallie Cone.
(1970)
Win Meadow Farm in Greenbrier, operated by Floyd Wiedower, continues to turn up winners in the dairy division of the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show in Little Rock. Win Meadow Charger was named reserve champion Guernsey bull yesterday. Win Meadow previously swept the female Guernsey top prizes with Win Meadow N Shelia and Hillcrest Fames Flower.
Volunteers from the Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross were working today at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock. They were Mrs. Ken Eckert, Mrs. Paul Goens, Mrs. Paul Hiegel, Mrs. Clem Kordsmeier, Mrs. Ed Schneider, and Mrs. J.C. Thessing.
Highway 64 will be the division line for deer hunters during the approaching seasons, said Johnny Reynolds, Faulkner County wildlife officer. Dogs will not be allowed in the area south of the highway but may be used in the north portion of the county for two of the three seasons. No dogs will be allowed anywhere during the doe season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.