(2011)
Representing the Conway Senior Citizen Center in the Faulkner County Fair Parade were Sgt. Major (Ret.) James L. Wofford and Meredith Norwine, who were recently chosen the center’s King and Queen. They rode in a blue convertible owned by Alice Browne. Mr. Wofford is retired from the military and is a published author and musician. Mrs. Norwine is a sport enthusiast, having participated in softball up until she was 50 years old. She is a member of the Conway Shakers Bean Bag Baseball team, which won the state Senior Olympics in 2010.
Firefighters from Conway, Hot Springs, Russellville, Morrilton and Bryant participated in a training session last week. Instructor Ron Richards, owner of Task-Force 1, said the training will help them be better equipped to fight fires when they are called out to help. The goal of the training is to share best practices from departments nationwide.
(1996)
Raymond and Hilda Nahlen of Conway will be honored for their 50th wedding anniversary at a family celebration. The Nahlens were married July 16, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mr. Nahlen was born Feb. 13, 1920, in Conway, a son of Fred and Mary Nahlen. Mrs. Nahlen was born April 24, 1925, a daughter of Joseph and Cecilia Strack Bruich. They have three children, Frank R. Nahlen, Martha Kay Nahlen, and Carol Hambuchen, and five grandsons.
Oda and Modine Edwards of Mayflower observed their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 4, 1946, at Reno, Nev. Mr. Edwards was born Jan. 18, 1918, in Clarksville, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Sid Edwards of Mayflower. Mrs. Edwards was born De. 18, 1925, in the Lollie community, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Troutman of Mayflower. They have a son, Charles R. Edwards; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Marsha Joyner of Conway has been named to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Circle of Friends State Board. The statewide group of volunteers donate their time to raising money for the hospital and for promoting good health for children through education and publicity programs.
(1971)
Mrs. Ann York is a new third-grade teacher at Vilonia. A native of Searcy, she graduated last spring from State College of Arkansas. She and her husband, Charles R. York, reside in Conway.
Mrs. James E. Clayton returned home last week after a trip to the New England states. Mrs. Clayton and friends, Mr. and Mrs. James Ross of Monticello, flew to Boston, Mass., where they rented a car and drove 1,100 miles through Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Harry L. Beazley last weekend were her aunt, Mrs. L.B. Reynolds of Jasper, Texas, and her cousins, Mrs. Caraway Bonner and Miss Ruth Middleton of Marvell.
