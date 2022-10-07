The state’s health department and local units have begun their preemptive strikes on the seasonal flu. A daylong mass flu vaccination clinic is to be offered by the Faulkner County Health Department on Nov. 2 at the McGee Center. The Department of Health is patterning with the Arkansas Department of Education and local school districts to provide the vaccinations to students on school grounds in another effort to reach more of the population.

The Museum of Veterans of Military History in Vilonia will sponsor a 5K Run/Walk on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day. The race is a way to honor those who are currently serving in the military and those who have served in the past. Runners and walkers will have the opportunity to run and walk with veterans during the event.

