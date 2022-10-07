The state’s health department and local units have begun their preemptive strikes on the seasonal flu. A daylong mass flu vaccination clinic is to be offered by the Faulkner County Health Department on Nov. 2 at the McGee Center. The Department of Health is patterning with the Arkansas Department of Education and local school districts to provide the vaccinations to students on school grounds in another effort to reach more of the population.
The Museum of Veterans of Military History in Vilonia will sponsor a 5K Run/Walk on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day. The race is a way to honor those who are currently serving in the military and those who have served in the past. Runners and walkers will have the opportunity to run and walk with veterans during the event.
Tammy Keith, chairman of the Junior Auxiliary of Conway’s Head Start on Reading program, was pictured handing books to Tyrone Sanders, 4, and Kaitlyn Chaneyworth, 4. Members of the organization presented the new books to the 33 children at the Northside Head Start Center. Each child in the two Conway Head Start Centers will receive a copy of “Green Eggs and Ham,” by Dr. Seuss. Tyrone is a son of Tyrone and Melinda Sanders. Kaitlyn is a daughter of Kristi Chaneyworth.
David Scott, University of Central Arkansas goalkeeper, has been named Gulf South soccer player of the week for last week. Scott, a sophomore from Ukon, Okla., had five saves in two matches. He ranks third in the GSC in goals against average. He has allowed only eight goals in eight matches.
C.C. Courtway, director of special projects for the Conway Chamber of Commerce, resigned effective Aug. 31. He was employed by the chamber in April 1968 to make a study of downtown traffic problems and to help in negotiations for Missouri-Pacific Railroad properties. He is a retired Missouri-Pacific officer, having completed 47 1/2 years of service. He and his wife, Marie, live on Gist Street and have two sons.
Susan Holloway, a junior, has been elected president of the Guy-Perkins chapter of Future Homemakers of America. Other officers are Sharon Lee, junior, first vice president; Debria Tyus, sophomore, second vice president; Virginia Passmore, sophomore, third vice president; Genetta Criswell, senior, secretary-treasurer; and Annie Ruth Simmons, senior, historian and reporter. New members are DeAnne Bollier, Yetta Brown, Donna Clendenin, Etta Dillard, Carolyn Freeman, Tammy Glover, Vicki Harlan, Sherry Holloway, Vickie Lackey, Beverly Miller, Alfleada Morris, and Brenda Wesley.
