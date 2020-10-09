(2010)
The stage at Simon Park was renamed the Kris Allen stage during an unveiling on Friday. City officials and the Chamber of Commerce took advantage of Allen’s visit to Conway to tape a segment for the upcoming season of American Idol to hold the unveiling ceremony.
Faulkner County’s high school football teams were all victorious on Friday night. The Wampus Cats defeated the Little Rock Central Tigers 51-24 on homecoming. Mayflower’s homecoming win came at the expense of Rose Bud, 43-14. Greenbrier romped past Morrilton, 41-0. Vilonia beat Siloam Springs 48-28 to remain at the top of the 5A West Conference. Conway Christian overpowered Decatur for a 57-12 win.
The Faulkner County Singing Convention was planned for Sunday at Centerville United Methodist Church, northeast of Greenbrier. The event is free and open to the public, and organizers said a revived interest in the singings has been seen.
(1995)
A crackdown on traffic violators in Conway produced welcome results for the local police department: a 14 percent reduction in traffic accidents and injuries in the first full month. “Operation Compliance” started at the beginning of the new school year. Patrol Commander Lt. Jerry Snowden said the effort is obviously working, as the reduction came at a time when the local population is at its peak – schools are in session and college students have returned to town.
Alpha Iota Conclave of Kappa Kappa Iota met Oct. 2 at Florence Mattison Elementary School. A formal candlelight initiation was held for two new members: Rita Sawyer and Diana Boone. The initiation was conducted by Fran Boone, Linda Spease, Sandy Mason, Clara Rose Simon and Elizabeth Mosby.
(1970)
Mrs. D.O. Wright of Birmingham, Ala., arrived to visit her mother, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., and her sister, Mrs. Kenneth Spatz, and Mr. Spatz.
Approximately 450 children attended the National Children’s Theater Co. production of “The Chinese Nightingale” at Ida Waldran Memorial Auditorium at State College of Arkansas. This was the first of three plays to be presented this school year by the Conway Branch of the American Association of University Women. AAUW uses proceeds from the plays for its scholarship fund for higher education of women.
The Conway Wampus Cats were to take on Little Rock Catholic at War Memorial Stadium on the famed AstroTurf this evening. Coach Dennis Fulmer loaded the team on two school buses Thursday and took them to Little Rock for an hour’s workout on the AstroTurf. “It’s nice,” Fulmer said. “I couldn’t believe it and the kids were overwhelmed.”
