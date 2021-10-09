10 Years ago
(2011)
Sharlene Richardson, a member of the Arkansas Living History Association, was pictured instructing Sara Beth Briggler, an eighth-grader at St. Joseph School, how to grind corn with a mortar and pestle. Richardson was at the school as part of a “History Helper” presentation on how women handled home front duties during the Civil War.
Homecoming queens were chosen at two Faulkner County schools. Homecoming queen at Greenbrier High School was Abbey Holley, daughter of Robert and Jamie Holley. Homecoming queen at Vilonia High School was Ashley Crawford.
Don and Judy Jones of Conway will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Oct. 15. They were married Oct. 15, 1971, in Little Rock. They have two children, Julie Riddle of Greenbrier and Donny Jones of Conway, and two grandsons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.