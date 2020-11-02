(2010)
Results were in for the Nov. 2 election. Local winners included Sheriff Karl Byrd, who was reelected for a second term; Cody Hiland, who ousted incumbent Marcus Vaden for the office of the 20th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney; and state Rep. Linda Tyler, who defeated opponent Jimmy Bryant in a race for the District 45 seat in the state House of Representatives.
The Faulkner County Unit of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association received several unit awards at the annual fall convention in Little Rock. The awards included first place in the Outstanding Community Project category. Representing the unit at the meeting were Ben Bakker, Ed and Sandra Bradberry, Jay Fortner, Hervey Galloway, Judy McKnight, Ella Reese, Sharon Rapp, Kathryn Starr and Steve Singleton, who is ARTA executive director.
Sarah and Zachary Gingerich, both of Conway, recently returned from a concert tour of the American west and Pacific Northwest with the St. Olaf Orchestra. The 97-member ensemble is made up of students at the college in Northfield, Minnesota.
(1995)
The Conway Civic Orchestra’s “Spooky Spectacular” was held Tuesday night. Playing in costume, orchestra members performed several mood pieces. Other surprises included dancing skeletons, a frightful witch who terrorized the audience, and a conductor who entered the performance in a coffin.
The Arkansas Judicial Council recently held a special ceremony to announce that retired Supreme Court Justice Steele Hays of Conway, has been chosen the association’s 1995 Community Service Award recipient. The award is given to recognize off-the-bench activity of state court judges in service to their community.
Brandy Reynolds, a sixth grader at Mayflower Elementary School, won first place for her poster in the elementary division of the state Red Ribbon Rally. She is a daughter of Don and Letitia Reynolds of Mayflower.
(1970)
The Father Dellert Civic Club of St. Joseph High School will offer a babysitting service Tuesday during election hours. Members of the club will sit, free of charge, either in homes or at the polls while parents vote.
Police Chief Ruben Goss said today that show windows in the downtown Conway area escaped the usual soaping on Halloween for the first time in his 14 years as a member of the Police Department. He highly praised the conduct of Halloween celebrants saying. Reports to the police included an egg throwing at the Oak Street Trailer Park, someone throwing water balloons, and a report that a cow’s head had been deposited on the sidewalk at Front and Oak streets.
Jerrel Carter of Conway, purchased a bottle of Pepsi-Cola at Thessing Grocery on Monday and it contained a seal worth $100. A second bottle he purchased had a 10-cent seal beneath the cap. The Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. has a national contest under way in which it makes cash awards.
