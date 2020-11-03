(2010)
Several Conway Christian Choir students were selected for the West Central All-Region Junior High Choir. Directed by Donna Bradley, the choir students include Shelby Bradley, Destiny Holder, Ashley Franklin, Emma Summers, Megan Ledbetter and Catherine Lee.
The Hendrix College Student Congress Delegation won Best Delegation at the 2010 Student Congress in Little Rock. The contest was sponsored by the Arkansas Communication and Theatre Arts Association. “All members of the delegation won numerous awards of excellence and superior in committee, caucus work, parliamentary procedure, and floor debate,” said Mary M. Richardson, instructor of Speech Communication.
As part of their ongoing landscaping project at the Wooster City Park, the Roadrunner’s Home Extension Club will plant bulbs at the Veterans Memorial Monument on Saturday. All ages are welcome to help.
(1995)
Winners of the jack-o-lantern contest at the Log Cabin Democrat’s “Happenin’ Halloween” celebration included Laura Bailey, Carrie Beth James, Rebecca Hearn, Aaron McMoran and Taylor Satterwhite. The classes of Jeanne Ortiz and Becky Ellis also earned awards.
Three Conway gifted and talented teachers attended the Freddie Douglas Renewal Retreat, sponsored by Arkansas Gifted and Talented Education. Participating were JoAnn Ratliff of Marguerite Vann Elementary School, Starla Gresham of Jim Stone Elementary School and Vickie Bailey of Ellen Smith Elementary School.
James R. “Jim” Morris, Ed Skinner and Don B. Bradley III filed Thursday for Senate District 20 delegate to the 1996 Arkansas constitutional convention. On Dec. 12, Arkansas voters will go to the polls to determine if they want to consider writing a new state constitution to replace the 1876 Constitution.
(1970)
Delta Zeta sorority will sponsor the North Arkansas Junior Miss Scholarship Pageant on Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas. Faulkner County contestants include Misses Debbie Purtle, Susan Cardin, Cherri Lynn Acuff and Chinetta Price of Conway, and Jeannie Hall of Greenbrier.
The Arkansas Highway Commission will open bids No. 25 on eight projects, including the construction of an off ramp on Interstate 40 at Arkansas 25, northwest of Conway. Estimated cost of the project is $175,000.
The Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds put together a solid offensive attack Tuesday night to overwhelm the St. Joseph Bulldogs, 77-41, at the St. Joseph Gymnasium. The Thunderbirds jumped to a 20-14 first-quarter lead behind the shooting of Wayne Delph and Harmon Ealy. The Thunderbirds are unbeaten this season.
