(2010)
Lori Paladino Ross and Mary Acklin will receive the Faulkner County Leadership Institute’s community leader awards at the annual banquet on Monday. The public is invited to the banquet, which will also honor the graduating class of 2010 and introduce the class of 2011.
SPORTS NEWS: Carl Stuart Middle School football team finished a 9-1 season Tuesday with a 21-12 victory over Cabot North. The Kittens became only the fourth team in school history to win nine games. St. Joseph swept three basketball games on Tuesday at Shirley, and all three teams advanced to 3-0 on the season.
Officers and board members of local chapter 17 of Arkansas Bikers Aiming Toward Education recently gave a $3,000 check to Bethlehem House. The proceeds came from the recent ROAR into Toad Suck Rally held the first week of October.
(1995)
Conway golfer Bryce Molder, ranked by Gold World as one of the top juniors in the nation, was presented an award on Friday that he won back during the summer. Molder, a junior at Conway High School, was presented the Arkansas State Golf Association Junior Player of the Year award at a luncheon in Little Rock.
The new Conway Sports Center was dedicated Sunday afternoon by the mayor and city council. “We can have not only sporting events but other community activities as well,” said Chamber President Lloyd Westbrook about the 44,000-square-foot building. “It just blows your mind that we can have something like this in Conway.”
A new 4-H club is being formed in the Liberty area and Sturgis Road area south of Conway. Nikki Harris will serve as the Liberty area club’s main leader. She is a 4-H alumnus from Sevier County. In other 4-H news, Larry and Marguerite Brewer are the new main leaders of the Country Cadron 4-H Club.
(1970)
The City Beautiful Committee of the Conway Chamber of Commerce presented awards in the categories of improved buildings and new buildings. Receiving awards were: Gentlemen’s Choice, Garrison Motor Freight, Mode-O-Day Dress Shop, Conway Mills, Federal Building, Hambuchen Supply, Ott Land Title Co., First State Bank & Trust Co., First National Bank Drive-in, Mr. “T” Super, Hartje & Hartje, First Methodist Fellowship Center, Russ & Reynolds Furniture & Appliance, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Fleming & Sons Inc., Metal Stamping Corp., Kentucky Fried Chicken of Conway, and Pizza-Q.
An investiture ceremony for Brownies of Troop No. 341 of Ellen Smith Elementary School was conducted Tuesday. The 33 girls in Troop 341 represent one of the largest memberships of Brownies in the area and additional adult leaders were recruited to provide supervision. Mrs. William C. Saunders is troop leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.