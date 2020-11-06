(2010)
Before they read Vilonia’s defense and offense Thursday, Greenbrier football players read to children. Six hours before the Panthers took on their archrival in a critical 5A West Conference game, the Greenbrier varsity football team bused to Eastside Elementary School to read to students. The project was coordinated by teachers Julie Wallace and Courtney Williams.
All five Faulkner County football teams have secured berths in the state playoffs that begin next week. Conway and Greenbrier go in as No. 2 seeds. Vilonia and Conway Christian earned Nov. 4 seeds. Mayflower is a No. 5 seed.
(1995)
Fans can cheer in the stands at Patrick Stadium, but they can no longer smoke, the Mayflower School District’s Board of Education decided Monday night. Superintendent Philip Bell said he has received several complaints from people who have been driven from the stands by second-hand smoke.
Mark Shaw, Greenbrier Middle School principal, was named administrator of the year by the Arkansas Association of Educational Office Personnel. He has served as Greenbrier Middle School principal for the past five years.
Charity Armijo, 11, of Conway has been chosen as one of 20 junior tennis players in Arkansas in the 11-14 age division to qualify for the 1995-96 Arkansas Player Development Team. The team, which will travel to other states to play, includes 10 boys and 10 girls. The team is selected by Arkansas officials of the United States Tennis Association. Armijo is a daughter of Steve and Carol Armijo of Conway.
(1970)
More than 300 meals of pancakes were served during the morning session of the Conway Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Party being held today. It was the best period in the history of the event. Stanley Russ was in charge of the morning shift and Edgar R. Jennings during the noon shift. Ralva Bass will be in charge of the evening shift at the American Legion Hut.
The Chancel Choir of First United Methodist Church and the Adult Choir of First Baptist Church will combine to present “Hymn of Praise” by Felix Mendelssohn on Nov. 15 at First Baptist Church. The combined choir is conducted by Robert L. Chapman and accompanied by Mrs. Robert W. Shoemaker. Choir members are Janis Banister, Pam Burton, Rebecca Coleman, Peggy Collins, Inez Dickson, Kay Dietz, Opal Dunaway, Olive Ferguson, Thelma Garrison, Linda Gordoni, Sheryl Gordoni, Celeste Havens, Vivienne Manning, Mary Rogers and Martha Wyre, sopranos; Carol Ausburn, Betty Courtway, Carole Fox, Martha Johnson, Stephanie Langford, Nancy Watkins, Martha West and Donna Williams, altos; Don Collins, Dick Dietz, Hubert L. Ferguson, Ronald Fox, Verrell McNabb and David Moon, tenors; Ferris Baker, Walter Moffatt, Charles Manning and E.W. Packard, basses.
