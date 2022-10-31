Sixteen-year-old Zackary Ruhland has a particular talent for drawing cartoon characters – sometimes after having only observed his subjects briefly. Realizing his talent, his art teacher Greg Hogan held a one-man art show in the library at Vilonia Junior High School. Hogan said the student has an innate artistry and he wants everyone to have the opportunity to appreciate it. At the exhibit, people milled about, offering smiles and hugs to the artist.

University of the Ozark cross country runner Matt Friend of Conway received American Southwest Conference All-Conference Second Team honors after finishing among the top 14 runners at the American South Conference championships in Clinton, Miss.

