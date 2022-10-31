Sixteen-year-old Zackary Ruhland has a particular talent for drawing cartoon characters – sometimes after having only observed his subjects briefly. Realizing his talent, his art teacher Greg Hogan held a one-man art show in the library at Vilonia Junior High School. Hogan said the student has an innate artistry and he wants everyone to have the opportunity to appreciate it. At the exhibit, people milled about, offering smiles and hugs to the artist.
University of the Ozark cross country runner Matt Friend of Conway received American Southwest Conference All-Conference Second Team honors after finishing among the top 14 runners at the American South Conference championships in Clinton, Miss.
Lauri French, daughter of George and Brenda French, was named Mayflower High School homecoming queen. Other members of the honor court include senior maids Nina Dycus, Lisa Sutherland and Sarah Wickliffe; junior maids Summer Adams, Andrea Henfer and Amanda Caudle; sophomore maids Jessica Johnston and Melinda Stivers; freshman maids Sarah Liles and Brittany Reed; and eighth-grade maid Kim Cartillar.
Dorcas Bishop was selected St. Andrews Place “Employee of the Month” for September 1997. Ms. Bishop, a certified nursing assistant, was chosen for the honor based on the quality of her work and her level of commitment. She and her daughter live in Conway.
Margie Chapman of Quitman, a senior pre-law student at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, is in Brussels, Belgium, as a member of a United States State Department delegation to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. A daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Chapman of Quitman, she is the only undergraduate student in the delegation. Students were included in the delegation for the first time this year and there is one graduate student in the group. She was selected because of her office as national president of the Intercollegiate Association of Women Students. The group will study the European Common Market, and will be briefed by the American Embassy and the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe.
Mrs. George (Renna) Temple of Conway has been named Faulkner County chairman for re-election of the President. Mrs. Temple, a member of the Arkansas Republican Committee, is serving her fifth year as president of the Conway Republican Women’s Club. She has been a delegate to the last two national conventions of Republican women in Washington. She also attended the inauguration of President Nixon by special invitation from the President and served as Faulkner County manager for former Arkansas Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.