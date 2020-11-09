(2010)
Conway Mayor Tab Townsell unveiled a plan to increase revenue for the city’s 2011 budget during Tuesday night’s committee meeting of the Conway City Council. His proposed plan includes a millage increase of 1.0 above the city’s current 1.9 mil on property taxes, for additional revenue in the amount of $787,000. The plan also calls for a 1% increase on the electric franchise free, adding $550,000; an increase of 1.25% on the city’s water franchise fee, adding $83,175 in revenue; a 1.25% increase to the sewer franchise fee for additional revenue totaling $70,790; and a 1% increase to the city’s alcohol tax, which would generate an additional $48,000 for the city.
Jay Burford has attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Troop 71 chartered by First United Methodist Church. His Eagle project consisted of the design and construction of rabbit hutches utilized by the Conway High School FFA program. Jay has been an active member of FFA for four years and is currently serving as the Junior Adviser. He is a senior at Conway High School and a son of John and Kristina Burford.
(1995)
A new city hall has spurred plans to expand services to residents in Mount Vernon. At a special meeting Wednesday night, Mount Vernon officials went over plans to build a 3,200-square-foot facility to house a range of city services. After serving the city for about 15 years, the current building was severely damaged by a major storm in June 1994.
Four Mayflower students were able to view their own personal artwork as part of the Southwest Dream-Makers Regional Exhibit of Children’s Art in Tulsa. About 400 pieces of work were featured in Crayola’s art education program display at Disney World’s Epcot Center this summer. The art is now touring the country. The students are Andy Manson, Christy Wilson, Jessica Toombs, and Nick Boyd. They are all students of Suzanne Kunkel’s art classes in the Mayflower School District.
(1970)
It will cost the General Services Administration $745.65 to replace several panels of tinted glass through which bullets were fired last month at the Conway Federal Building and Post Office on Main Street. R.E. Oliver, building superintendent, said the damaged glass cannot be salvaged. Four .22 caliber bullets pierced three panels. Two Conway men were arrested on vandalism charges in connection with the incident.
Social News:
Mrs. Paul Meyers and children, Sherry and Tommy, of Chicago, Illinois, are visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Williams of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Baker of Silver Springs, Tenn., are visiting her mother, Mrs. Jennie Reynolds, and her sister, Mrs. Bob Shumate and Mr. Shumate of Conway. They are also visiting his mother, Mrs. Lucy Bailey, and his sister, Mrs. Jim Lowery and Mr. Lowery, of Enola.
