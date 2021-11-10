(2011)
For the second year, the Faulkner County office of the Arkansas Community Foundation has given $2,500 to a hunger agency in Faulkner County. This year’s grant recipient is the Soul Food Café Mission. Even as the group rebuilds after a devastating fire, it continues its mission of feeding hungry people at a temporary location at Second Baptist Church. The Stop Hunger Endowment for Faulkner County was established in 2009, with a goal of $10,000. The endowment has grown in three years to almost $50,000, producing an annual grant of $2,500. As the endowment grows with new donations, the grant amount increases as well.
Central Baptist College’s women opened their basketball season last week with an 89-75 win over Ecclesia. Karli Kenley led the Lady Mustangs with 26 points. Portia Allen added nine rebounds and Britney Nealy had seven assists.
(1996)
Vilonia Primary School should have a new building for athletic and theatrical use sometime next year, after the construction contract was approved by the Vilonia School District’s Board of Education. Non-Con Inc. of Fairfield Bay was awarded the contract for construction of the new multi-purpose building with the low bid of $279,925. The building will contain athletic facilities, a stage and space for up to four classrooms, if necessary.
The Vilonia 4-H Club met recently for its installation ceremony for 1996-97 officers. Officers are Amy Evatt, president; Kolby Stock, vice president; Jenny Sullins, secretary-treasurer; Donny Moore, reporter-historian; and Michelle Coker, photographer.
(1971)
Mark and Rita O’Kelley, son and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ned O’Kelley, spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Charles Been in Poteau, Okla.
Mrs. W. Clifford Thompson flew to Beaumont, Texas, for an extended visit with her daughter, Mrs. F. Peel Allison and Dr. Allison. Mrs. Allison has been in Conway for several weeks and accompanied her mother to Beaumont.
Miss Mary Ann Riedmatten and Mrs. Robert W. Riedmatten visited in Fayetteville, Springdale and Lincoln during the Veterans Day weekend. They attended the dedication of a new post home for Lincoln Post and Auxiliary No. 4675.
Miss Linda Beene flew to New Orleans, La., to attend the March of Dimes regional meeting.
Mr. and Mrs. Alan Rotton and children, Becky, Jennie and Missy, have returned home to Kansas City, Kan., after visiting his mother, Mrs. Quitman Rotton. Other guests of Mrs. Rotton were her daughter, Mrs. Collyer McElroy, Mr. McElroy, and children, Marla and Chuckie of Saltillo.
