Mount Vernon-Enola High School was recognized with the 2012 College Readiness Award from the Arkansas ACT Council for increasing the number of students taking the ACT college entrance exam in the past five years and for increasing “their level of achievement and college readiness.” The school raised the college readiness by 1.1 points to receive the award. Only 20 high schools statewide were honored with the award. “This can only happen as a result of the high school’s faculty and staff efforts and the dedication of Mount Vernon-Enola High School students and parents to focus on college and career readiness,” the ACT Council said in a recent news release.

Dr. Shane Fulmer recently attended a dental seminar, “Practical Crown and Bridge for Predictable Esthetics.” The purpose of the seminar was to help dentists understand and implement state-of-the-art dental materials, technology to increase understanding of what makes an aesthetically pleasing smile, and to provide a better system for evaluating patient needs.

