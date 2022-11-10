Mount Vernon-Enola High School was recognized with the 2012 College Readiness Award from the Arkansas ACT Council for increasing the number of students taking the ACT college entrance exam in the past five years and for increasing “their level of achievement and college readiness.” The school raised the college readiness by 1.1 points to receive the award. Only 20 high schools statewide were honored with the award. “This can only happen as a result of the high school’s faculty and staff efforts and the dedication of Mount Vernon-Enola High School students and parents to focus on college and career readiness,” the ACT Council said in a recent news release.
Dr. Shane Fulmer recently attended a dental seminar, “Practical Crown and Bridge for Predictable Esthetics.” The purpose of the seminar was to help dentists understand and implement state-of-the-art dental materials, technology to increase understanding of what makes an aesthetically pleasing smile, and to provide a better system for evaluating patient needs.
Fond memories flowed freely as several long-time members of University Women gathered with current members at the University of Central Arkansas. “The Early Years” was the theme of the meeting, with the program coordinated by Dr. Sondra Gordy. Among the “old timers” at the meeting were Anne Burdick and Lib Carter, who both joined in 1947, and Frances Webb, who joined in 1945. Another visitor, Nelle Scott, said she had been coming to the meetings since they began. University Women is noting the 50th anniversary of the club being at UCA.
Among the award winners in the horse and cattle divisions at the Faulkner County Fair recently were Jay Matthews, outstanding animal in the junior beef division; Stacy Lane, outstanding animal in the junior dairy division; Donna Diehl, junior showmanship in the horse division; Kim Colvin, grand championship Appaloosa mare; Howard Montgomery, grand champion stallion; H.W. Rowlett, outstanding animal in the senior dairy division; and Jimmy Covington, outstanding animal in the senior beef division.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Castleberry and Jess Montgomery visited Dr. and Mrs. James Castleberry and children in Neosho, Mo., recently. Mrs. Jack Castleberry returned to her home in Dallas, Texas, after a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Joe Castleberry and other friends and relatives in Conway and Greenbrier.
Mrs. Lillian Harness of Red Bluff, Calif., is visiting her parents, the Rev. and Mrs. T.W. Hayes, and her sister, Mrs. Julia Parish.
Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Motley returned from Covina, Calif., where they visited his sister, Mrs. Robert Dane, Mr. Dane and family. They also visited his nephew, Matt Fowler, who is hospitalized recovering from an automobile accident.
