(2010)
Faulkner County Judge Preston Scroggin recently received the keys to a 2007 Chevrolet truck donated by Chesapeake Energy. The truck once belonged to Chesapeake’s operational fleet but was donated through a company program which sets aside quality, used vehicles for contribution to county and municipal government agencies.
Emily Cummins will begin her career as Hendrix women’s basketball coach tonight against the University of Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. at the Farris Center. She enters the season as the Warriors’ third coach in three years and hopes to build on the team’s 20-5 campaign last season that included a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference West title.
Several local veterans spent Veterans Day at Ed’s Bakery in Conway, where a memorial ceremony was held. Veterans received gift bags from area businesses at the event.
(1995)
The Conway Noon Optimist Club honored St. Joseph High School seniors Shannon Nicole Coney and Charles Adam Seiter as Teens of the Month for October. Ms. Coney is a daughter of Lois and Steve Coney. Mr. Seiter is a son of Mark and Terri Seiter. The honorees were presented a trophy and a packet of complimentary meal tickets from participating Conway businesses.
The early season showings have Hendrix College swim coach Jim Kelly optimistic about the new season for the Water Warriors. Kelly, who coaches both the Warriors and Lady Warriors, said both teams have recorded victories already this season. They each won in a dual meet at Siloam Springs against John Brown and Austin College. “I can see progress,” Kelly said.
Rev. and Mrs. J.R. Raynor will be honored at a Pastor’s Anniversary celebration on Sunday at Greater Pleasant Branch Missionary Baptist Church. The event is being held to celebrate their 40 years in ministry.
(1970)
Mrs. J.B. (Ethel) Jennings of Conway produces works of art through the use of a knitting needle and a ball of yarn. Mrs. Jennings, 80, whiles away the hours by creating afghans, sweaters, pillows, and bottle or tissue covers. She has made six afghans and 10 sweaters since last fall; three of the sweaters during her two months living at Meadowlake Nursing Home. She has also made numerous “do-dads”: crocheted small animals that are as cute as a bug. The do-dads she sells for about 50 cents, depending on size. Prices on afghans and other items are negotiable.
The “Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF” drive, sponsored each Halloween night by the Conway Ministerial Alliance, netted $325 this year, according to Jay Holsted, a student at Hendrix College who served as chairman. About 50 youth and 12 adults participated in the drive, he said. The campaign is a national program to raise money for the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund.
