(2011)
County, state and city officials were among those attending a ceremony at the Faulkner County Veteran Affairs office for a flagpole dedication. The dedication was made in honor of the late Jim Havens, who was the Veteran Services officer from 2007 to 2010. Havens was described as being a great help to veterans in the county and across the state.
Austin Yoder, an eighth-grader at Bob Courtway Middle School, was pictured job shadowing Dr. Mike Beard of the West Prince Animal Hospital. Yoder, who was one of more than 50 Career Orientation students in the program, said he has long been interested in animals and aspires to become a veterinarian. During his job shadowing, he looked at blood types, was present for vaccinations and shots, and witnessed a surgery.
(1996)
Robyn Howell of Vilonia was named second runner-up in the recent Miss Arkansas State University at Beebe pageant. She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Howell of Vilonia and is a freshman marketing major.
Mercantile Bank of Arkansas is sponsoring its 28th annual Designer Doll Contest. The contest is an event where participants design an outfit and dress a doll to be given to a needy child at Christmas. The dolls may be picked up in Conway at the bank on Oak Street and must be returned by Nov. 26. Dolls will be on display at the local bank. Each doll will be judged on the originality of design, craftsmanship and the fine points of sewing. Dolls may be dressed in each of the following categories: Nationality, Character, Fancy, Wedding, Sensible, and Knit/Crochet.
(1971)
Harold Thompson, associate professor of music at Hendrix College, was elected president of the Arkansas Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing when it held its state auditions at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Rebecca Smith of Hot Springs, a voice student of Thompson’s, won first place in the division for sophomore female voices. Other voice students singing in the auditions were Bill Quinn, Leslie Swindler, Alice Elrod and Judy Spears.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Jackson and children, Gary, Tim and Suzie, have returned to Roswell, N.M., after visiting her mother, Mrs. L.T. Welborn, and other relatives in Conway.
Mrs. S.A Newton and sons, Steven and Tommy, of Bethesda, Md., will arrive soon for a week’s visit with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. H.L. Minton. Mrs. Newton is the former Patsy Minton.
Mrs. Gene Thompson flew to New York City to spend the weekend with Mr. Thompson, who is on a special assignment for the Bell telephone system.
Mrs. Leo N. McHenry visited her sister, Mrs. Ed Love, and Mr. Love in Dardanelle.
