Five University of Central Arkansas soccer players earned all-conference honors in the Missouri Valley Conference. Senior defender Zac Burns was named to the All-MVC second team, marking the first time that a UCA player has been placed higher than honorable mention. Juniors Manuel Montal, Matt Taphorn and Taylor Hart — a player from Conway — earned honorable mention honors. Jacob Campbell was honored on the all-freshman team.
Members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity gathered during Homecoming weekend to celebrate 35 years of achievement and for the organization’s ongoing project, Kappa Koats for the Community, that collects coats for needy people. The initiative is sponsored by Iota Gamma members, Conway Alumni Chapters of Kappa Alpha Psi and the Conway Kappa Leadership Development League. They collected about 100 coats.
Four Of A Kind recently won a state championship in 3-on-3 basketball in the 11-12 division in the Best 3-on-3 Tournament at the University of Central Arkansas. To qualify for the tournament, a team had to win one of 18 tournaments throughout the state. The Conway team qualified by winning its division in Toad Jam. Team members are Che Jones, Mark Ealy, Billy McEntire and Scotty Campbell.
Mary Sanders has completed 25 years of employment at the Conway Human Development Center. Ms. Sanders began working at the center in 1972 and is currently a life skills trainer. She has four children and five grandchildren.
The first frost of the fall season occurred in the Conway area. The minimum temperature reached the freezing point for the first time. The low was 32 degrees.
The City Council has approved $50 to help defray the expenses of Arch Bradley, director of the narcotics office of the Conway Criminal Investigation Division, to attend a two-week narcotics school later this year. Lt. Bob H. Bailey, director of the CID, will also attend the school. All of Bailey’s expenses and $150 of Bradley’s expenses will be borne by a federal grant. The cost for each will be $200.
Hendrix College will share in a grant made to the Arkansas Foundation of Associated Colleges by the S&H Foundation. The grant is part of a $43,000 gift to the 40 state associations of privately supported colleges and universities across the country. This year’s grant is the 13th consecutive gift made by S&H to the Independent College Funds of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.