(2012)

Five University of Central Arkansas soccer players earned all-conference honors in the Missouri Valley Conference. Senior defender Zac Burns was named to the All-MVC second team, marking the first time that a UCA player has been placed higher than honorable mention. Juniors Manuel Montal, Matt Taphorn and Taylor Hart — a player from Conway — earned honorable mention honors. Jacob Campbell was honored on the all-freshman team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.