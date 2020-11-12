(2010)
Arkansas Geological Survey geologists told attendees of a recent town hall-style meeting at Guy-Perkins School that, after extensive research, the agency could find no relationship between hydraulic fracking and recent earthquakes. The method of injecting a mixture of chemicals and water into production wells associated with the oil and natural gas industry has caused concern among many Faulkner County residents who believe the practice to be the cause of a swell in seismic activity. The agency said it would not, however, deny a possible correlation between the recent increase in quakes and deeper, saltwater disposal wells.
Profiles Productions attendees held a tailgate party on Friday to get ready for Saturday’s Arkansas Razorbacks football game against the University of Texas-El Paso. Dean Bridgewater led the group in a “hog call” at Profiles, Independent Living Services’ enrichment center that offers services to developmentally disabled adults. According to program employees, most ILS consumers consider themselves to be avid Razorback fans.
(1995)
The laughing and normal fun at Playworld Family Fun Center on Prince Street in Conway turned into hacking and coughing Friday night after an unidentified visitor sprayed pepper gas at the center. About 40 children and their parents had to leave the building after they began coughing uncontrollably, according to Conway police. No one was taken to the hospital as a result. Owner Eddie Kordsmeier said several children were having their birthday parties at the time, and ended up sitting outside while the Conway Fire Department aired out the building. He said Playworld’s mascot “Sparky” came outside and gave lollipops to the children. “I’m just disappointed for the kids,” Kordsmeier said. The business is looking at added measures to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Linda Linn of Linn’s Auto Salvage Inc. was recently elected area regional director of Region XII USA of the Automotive Recyclers Association. She will serve a two-year term representing the ARA members in her region on the board of directors of this international association.
(1970)
Carlton B. Milam, 55, assistant postmaster since 1954, has retired from the U.S. Postal Service after nearly 35 years’ service. A Conway resident since 1916, he began his postal career in 1937 as a temporary substitute city carrier at Conway. He is a graduate of Conway High School and State College of Arkansas. He is married to the former Pauline Carr, a secretary at Conway Junior High School, and they have two children, Craig and Polly Ann. Milam plans to catch up on fishing and golf.
Dr. Cecil McDermott, associate professor of mathematics at Hendrix College, has been selected to assist some high schools in the Pulaski County School District in upgrading their course and programs in mathematics. Special emphasis will be given to students who expect to attend college but major in fields other than mathematics and science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.