(2011)
After seeing her first attempt miss, University of Central Arkansas sharp-shooter Westin Taylor was anticipating a somewhat sluggish performance. Instead, she made six of her next seven 3-point shots in her first game back from injury and helped the Sugar Bears upset Big 10-member Indiana 58-46 in front of a record 3,450 fans at the Farris Center in the season opener for both teams.
Leon and Carolin Weldon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 13 at a come-and-go reception. They were married Nov. 24, 1961, at Needs Creek Baptist Church. The Weldons have two children, Kimberly Keese and Jimmy Weldon, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
(1996)
The Mayflower School District plans to borrow money to finish a current construction project. At a special meeting, the school board voted to borrow $60,000 on post-dated bonds at 5.5 percent interest from City First Financial of Conway. The money will go to complete the new gymnasium building the district currently has under construction. Due to asbestos removal and other unexpected expenses, the demolition of the old building on the site cost more than anticipated.
Members of Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently attended a joint meeting of four chapters for the annual visit of State Regent Joan Zumwalt of Jacksonville. Members of the host chapter in Morrilton dressed as “pioneer women” to symbolize a recent DAR project. Vice regent Ann Crofoot of Morrilton presided over the meeting.
(1971)
Mrs. H.O. Harton Jr. and Mrs. J.C. Dawson were in Dardanelle recently to judge a home show at the home of Mrs. Jimmie Wallace.
Mrs. C.J. Greene of Evanston, Ill., formerly of Conway, and her daughter, Mrs. Ray Whatley, and the Rev. Mr. Whatley, also of Evanston, are visiting friends in Conway. Mrs. Whatley is the former Catherine Greene.
Mrs. Paul Anthes went to Houston, Texas, to be with her brother, G.J. Shinn, who underwent open heart surgery at a Houston hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Kelton Jr. have returned to San Antonio, Texas, after visiting her mother, Mrs. John Kelton in Vilonia, and his sister, Mrs. T.L. Starr, Mr. Starr and daughter, Susan, in Little Rock. Mr. Kelton is a retired Army officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.