(2010)
Former Conway High School football standout Peyton Hillis ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 win by the Cleveland Browns over the New England Patriots last Sunday in Cleveland. Hillis was traded to the Browns on March 14 from the Denver Broncos, and is making a hit in Cleveland with fans and news reporters alike. So far he has rushed for 644 yards, sixth best in the AFC. Hillis was also a standout at the University of Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas Alyse Eady brought her ventriloquism skills to Jim Stone Elementary School on Friday. Eady talked to the students about bullying and taught them how to be a ventriloquist.
(1995)
Sue Alread of Conway, has been named president of the board of directors of Help for Abuse Victims in Emergency Need (HAVEN), a non-profit organization that works to provide shelter for abused children. Mrs. Alread, a graduate of Hendrix College, has a master’s degree from the University of Central Arkansas and retired from the Conway School District after 17 years.
Lorraine Wilkinson, Faulkner Girl Scout Service Team program director, worked this week to paint concrete blocks to be used in the new Faulkner Girl Scout Program Center at 1027 Front St. The Girl Scouts moved its program center last week. A small dedication ceremony will be held Monday to open the new program center.
The Society for Creative Anachronism will meet Tuesday. Robert Rubow will give a demonstration on the story of spinning. He will work with wool and show other fibers, including wild cotton and silk. The group is dedicated to researching and recreating the customs, combat and courtesy of the Middle Ages and Renaissance.
(1970)
Commander Jim Martin of Conway’s Jesse Grisham Post No. 2259 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars has announced the group will continue its letter writing campaign seeking freedom and human treatment for American servicemen held prisoner by the North Vietnamese. Martin said efforts by VFW members were part of a massive campaign launched by the national organization. More than 2,000,000 signatures have been obtained by VFW members, he said.
The Conway Garden Club recently completed planting approximately 100 daffodil bulbs at the southwest side of the Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library. This completes a five-year project of the club. Previously the club has planted daffodil bulbs in other public areas in Conway. Varieties planted were King’s Court, Dutch Master and Kiwanis.
Members of Beta Upsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority presented a pledge ritual to the following new pledges: Mrs. Dan Clanton, Mrs. Jerry Czymerynski, Mrs. Ronald McCaskill, Mrs. Allen McMillen, and Mrs. Dale Norman. Special guests were Miss Jewel Lasley and Mrs. Beatrice Thomas, Beta Sigma Phi sponsors.
