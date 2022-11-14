Alex Taschuk, 9, was pictured selecting a tree at an Arbor Day celebration held at Laurel Park in Conway. The Conway Tree Board, with the help of Conway Schools FFA and other groups, provided free trees ready to be planted.
Members, senior citizens and veterans of Solomon Grove Baptist Church gathered recently for a photo in advance of a special event at the church in Twin Groves. The church’s senior citizens and veterans will be honored at the morning worship service on Sunday. The pastor is the Rev. Willie L. Johnson.
The Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association was recently recognized by the National Retired Teachers Association for the contribution of $28,502 in volunteer time by its members to various agencies and institutions in Faulkner County for the 1996-97 year. The FCRTA includes 165 educators who have retired form various positions in public education and who now reside in Faulkner County. Presenting the check were Herb Lawrence, president of the FCRTA, and Max Dyer, former chairman of the community affairs committee.
Jacob and Claudine Bolton recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Hawaii. Mr. Bolton, a son of the late William and Beulah Bolton, was born in Grandfield, Okla. Mrs. Bolton, a daughter of the late Charlie and Willie James, was born in Loveland, Okla. They were married Oct. 17, 1947, in Lawton, Okla. They have two sons, James Bolton and Christopher Bolton, and three grandsons. Mr. Bolton is a retired quality assurance representative of the Department of Defense. Mrs. Bolton is retired from the Veterans Administration.
Mr. and Mrs. T.R. McEachern returned from a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Kelly Gorman and Mrs. Rufus Munn in McAlester, Okla. In Texas, they visited Mr. and Mrs. Don Ransom in Claude, Mrs. Coy Holt and family, Mrs. Cecil Holt, Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Holt, and Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Holt in Grover; Miss Katie McEachern and Mrs. Max N. McEachern in Odessa; and Mr. and Mrs. Ben F. McEachern in Dallas.
Miss Marie Enderlin returned last week from a visit with her sister, Mrs. Harold Stimel and Mr. Stimel in San Antonio, Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Dodson of Akron, Ohio, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Johnson. Mrs. Dodson is the former Lina Bell Daves. The Dodsons were en route to Miami, Fla., to spend the winter.
