Alex Taschuk, 9, was pictured selecting a tree at an Arbor Day celebration held at Laurel Park in Conway. The Conway Tree Board, with the help of Conway Schools FFA and other groups, provided free trees ready to be planted.

Members, senior citizens and veterans of Solomon Grove Baptist Church gathered recently for a photo in advance of a special event at the church in Twin Groves. The church’s senior citizens and veterans will be honored at the morning worship service on Sunday. The pastor is the Rev. Willie L. Johnson.

