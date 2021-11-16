(2011)
Clara and William M. “Bill” Ledbetter Sr. are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 17, 1951, at First United Methodist Church in Conway with the Rev. Joel Cooper officiating. They have lived the entire time in Conway, where they graduated from college and reared their children and grandchildren. He is a retired lieutenant colonel in the Arkansas National Guard and she is a retired teacher in the Conway School District.
International Paper Co. recently accumulated more than 1,000,000 work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness between July 2008 and September 2011. Employees of the plant were treated to a recognition ceremony and a catfish lunch. This was the second million work hour safety award the plant has captured, the first coming in 1999. The plant’s safety committee was particularly hailed for its top notch work.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Robertson of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Nov. 23. The Robertsons were married Nov. 18, 1946. The reception will be hosted by their children, Mr. and Mrs. Alton Robertson, Mr. and Mrs. Elton Robertson, Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Robertson, and Mr. and Mrs. Steve Robertson, and their seven grandchildren.
Overall winners were recently recognized for the summer series of Central Arkansas Team Penners. The championship competitions were hosted by Circle K Arena owned by Glenn and Eddie Kerr of Guy. Winners were Sammy Duncan of Greenbrier, open division; Diana Tennyson of Guy, pro-am division; and J.W. Aldridge of Quitman, youth division. Trophy saddles were awarded to the winners in the three divisions based on earnings accumulated from May to September.
(1971)
Bill Cole of Paris, France, visited his mother, Mrs. William D. Cole, before returning to New York City. Cole resigned as a correspondent for the Columbia Broadcasting System last spring after five years, and now is producing documentary films on his own. One of his most important assignments while with CBS was in Moscow, Russia, where he spent almost two years. The past six months he was with CBS he worked in the Middle East. Cole arrived in New York about three weeks ago to sell his films. He expects to stop in London en route to Paris. His wife, Marie, and daughter, Valentine, did not accompany him on his trip to the United States.
Velton B. Daves Jr. left Monday by plane for San Diego, Calif., after spending a two-week leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. V.B. Daves. Young Daves, who recently completed basic training at Orlando, la., will undergo a 15-week training period at Naval Training Center in San Diego before receiving an assignment.
