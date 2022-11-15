The new Miss University of Central Arkansas 2013, Lauren Howell, is from Conway and her parents are Dr. John and Debra Howell. She is a 22-year-old senior majoring in family and consumer science and was sponsored by Beta Upsilon. Her platform is “Giving Children Hope Through a Smile.” Contestants named to the top 5 in the Miss UCA Scholarship Pageant were Caitlyn Cook, Samantha Hudon, Kelsey Theall, and Daisy Johnston.
The men’s basketball team at the University of Central Arkansas visited the ABC Preschool recently. Team members taught students agility and speed drills, and brought basketballs to dribble. Head coach Corliss Williamson played four square with the students.
Damien Baker, Debie Cole, Larry Harden, Otis Heffington and Ruben Hernandez have been named Employees of the Month for October at Spirit Homes Inc. The Employee of the Month program recognizes outstanding employees for quality of work, punctuality, attendance, safety, cost, savings and process improvements. All recipients receive company gifts and recognitions.
Kari Stroud is the new volunteer coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Health Hospice Program in Faulkner, Perry and Conway counties. Ms. Stroud, a graduate of Arkansas Tech University, started working for wthe state health department in 1992. “I had never heard of hospice before starting work for the Arkansas Department of Health, yet for me it was great timing. My grandmother was diagnosed with a terminal illness in March after I began working in February. We were very close, and with the help of the hospice staff, we all got through a very hard time. It was then I discovered the value of such a program, and also the blessings in my own life.”
Bob Courtway, who is doing graduate study at North Texas University in Denton, spent the weekend with his family in Conway. Mr. Courtway is on leave from Hendrix College to complete requirements for a Ph.D.
Brig. Gen. Kelton Farris and Mrs. Farris of McGuire Air Force Base, N.J., are spending a week in Conway. They are visiting Gen. Farris’ mother, Mrs. Guy R. Farris, and his brother, William J. Farris and Mrs. Farris, and their son, Kelton Farris Jr., and daughter, Miss Jana Farris. Gen. and Mrs. Farris have also visited his brothers, Dr. Guy R. Farris Jr., and Norman Farris and their families, in Little Rock.
Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Ward and daughters, Sharon and Shelly, have moved from North Little Rock to a home in the Pleasant Valley community near Highway 25. Mr. Ward recently joined the Conway Police Department as a patrolman.
