The new Miss University of Central Arkansas 2013, Lauren Howell, is from Conway and her parents are Dr. John and Debra Howell. She is a 22-year-old senior majoring in family and consumer science and was sponsored by Beta Upsilon. Her platform is “Giving Children Hope Through a Smile.” Contestants named to the top 5 in the Miss UCA Scholarship Pageant were Caitlyn Cook, Samantha Hudon, Kelsey Theall, and Daisy Johnston.

The men’s basketball team at the University of Central Arkansas visited the ABC Preschool recently. Team members taught students agility and speed drills, and brought basketballs to dribble. Head coach Corliss Williamson played four square with the students.

