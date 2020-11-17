(2010)
Kathy Powers, fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Raymond and Phyllis Simon Intermediate School in Conway, was named the Arkansas Teacher of the Year at a ceremony Friday at the Governor’s Mansion. She was nominated by her peers to represent Conway in the rank of outstanding teachers. She was submitted for review among 14 regional finalists by a committee of former teachers of the year and Arkansas Department of Education Office of Teacher Quality staff. Those 14 were narrowed to four educators, all of whom attended the ceremony for the live announcement.
Beryl and Nora Smith were named the Volunteers of the Month for October for the United Way of Central Arkansas. Nominated by the Faulkner County Senior Citizen Center’s Meals on Wheels program, the Smiths have been delivering meals to shut-in clients for more than six years. “Beryl and Nora are known here for their cheerful demeanor and helpful attitude,” said nominator Debra Robinson. “The clients we serve are well served by this dedicated couple.” The Smiths received a gift certificate from MarketPlace Grill, the October sponsor of the program.
(1995)
Students in Becky Jorgensen’s third-grade class at Conway Christian School participated in a history project recently. They have been studying early America, and each student made a model from a time between the 1400s and about 1621 (when the first Thanksgiving was held). The students also made their own costumes to wear during Thanksgiving programs being held at various times and locations.
Sharon Rimmer, Faulkner County circuit clerk, was recently elected Conway Business and Professional Woman of the Year. A native of Guy, where she lives with her husband, Dwight, Mrs. Rimmer has been a member of Conway BPW for 10 years and currently serves as legislative chairman for the Conway organization.
(1970)
A Thanksgiving social was to be held this evening at St. Joseph’s Cafeteria. The family-style turkey dinner was all you can eat for $1.50 for adults and 75 cents for children under age 12. The menu included turkey and dressing, giblet gravy, ham, creamed potatoes, green beans, bread and butter, kraut and pork, sweet potatoes, slaw, corn, cranberry sauce, pie, coffee or tea, and sweet pickles. Boxed lunches to go were also available for $1.50.
Ralph E. Hammond, soil conservation technician with the Soil Conservation Service at Conway, recently received a Certificate of Merit at the annual awards ceremony in Little Rock. The award was made for the development of a level rod holder that speeds field work at considerable savings to the government.
The Pine Street Kindergarten has openings for three to five pupils in the afternoon class. Operated by personnel of the Early Childhood Education Department at State College of Arkansas, the program is focused on service to underprivileged children. There is no cost for attendance at the kindergarten.
