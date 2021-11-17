(2011)
Mallory Brooks, a senior at Conway High School West, recently received a Real Proud of Real Wampus Cats award in recognition of her many accomplishments in and out of the classroom. She is a National Merit Semifinalist and AP Scholar with a 4.13 GPA. Brooks is also an All-Conference softball player, member of the color guard, and an All-Region and All-State Band and Jazz Band selection, winning multiple solo and ensemble music awards.
Guy-Perkins students continued to be rewarded for good conduct and decision making. Students invited to a special guest lunch this month included Addi Acre, Ashton Ealy, and Hayleigh Hale. Their special guest was Arkansas State Police Troop Sgt. Billy Ealy.
(1971)
Mrs. J.A. Winebright has returned to her home in Galesburg, Ill., after spending a week in Conway visiting Mrs. Beatrice Diffee, Mrs. Jess F. Durfield and other friends. Mrs. Winebright is a former resident of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. L.V. Biggs Jr. have returned to their home in Millington, Tenn., after visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lodie V. Biggs, and her mother, Mrs. Bert Woodruff.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Bass of Faulkner Street honored their son, Kevin, on his seventh birthday with a party at their home. Guests were Greg and Gwenda Nabholz, Bridget Halter, Michelle Cox, Stephanie French, and Ric Readnour. Mrs. Bass served birthday cake and punch and presented horns, color books and games as favors to each guest. Special guests were Mrs. Nora McGaha, Kevin’s grandmother, Mike Linn, and his brothers, Timbo and Tony.
The Sallie Cone Elementary School Parents Club made a profit of $2,083.55 at its Fun Night, exceeding its goal by $800. Proceeds from the project enabled the club to pay off the debt incurred this summer when 17 window air conditioning units were installed in the school. The club undertook the air conditioning project last year at the suggestion of Mrs. Harvey Adams, who served as chairman of the project committee.
