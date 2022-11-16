The University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears have clinched at least a share of the Southland Conference championship, sweeping its way past Stephen F. Austin, 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-16). It’s the second time in a week that a UCA team has clinched a part of a league championship. The football team clinched one last weekend. The Sugar Bears hit .307, the third-highest attack percentage by a Stephen F. Austin opponent this season. Three Sugar Bears had at least 20 kills, led by 11 from senior outside hitter Jessica Hays.
Hendrix College seniors Mel Roach and Rebecca Rahn were selected the All-Southern Athletic Association Women’s soccer teams. Roach, a forward from Russellville, was named to the first team. She led the SAA with 13 goals, 30 points and four assists. Rahn, a midfielder from Little Rock, was a second-team honoree. She led the league with 10 assists and was second only to Roach with 26 points.
Faulkner County’s rural fire departments were recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the Rural Fire Protection Program of the Arkansas Association of Resource Conservation and Development (RC&I) Councils Inc. The program is aimed at reducing rural fire departments’ ISO ratings by improving their water supply and water delivery system. A reduced ISO rating translates into reduced homeowner insurance premiums. Grant money goes toward implementation of a Rural Fire Protection Plan the Faulkner County Conservation District has adopted along with the councils.
Army National Guard Pvt. Kristoffer W. Reynolds has graduated from One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
Construction has begun for a new water system at Mayflower that will cost a total of $871,000. Contracts are held by four separate companies, including one Conway firm. Sevier Plumbing and Heating has a contract for $438,376 to install the water distribution system for the project. The water system will serve more than 850 households and is scheduled to be completed by April 1.
Mrs. Robert Kirkwood and Miss Ethel Millar attended the annual meeting of the Arkansas Woman’s Christian Temperance Union in Stuttgart. The Rev. Edward W. Harris, a former pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Conway, was the guest speaker.
The Rev. and Mrs. J.E. Moore, who have been guests of her sister, Mrs. Coy Parker and Mr. Parker, have gone to Nashville, Tenn., to visit their son, Dr. Mark. R. Moore and family. They plan to return to their home in Los Angeles by plane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.