The University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears have clinched at least a share of the Southland Conference championship, sweeping its way past Stephen F. Austin, 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-16). It’s the second time in a week that a UCA team has clinched a part of a league championship. The football team clinched one last weekend. The Sugar Bears hit .307, the third-highest attack percentage by a Stephen F. Austin opponent this season. Three Sugar Bears had at least 20 kills, led by 11 from senior outside hitter Jessica Hays.

Hendrix College seniors Mel Roach and Rebecca Rahn were selected the All-Southern Athletic Association Women’s soccer teams. Roach, a forward from Russellville, was named to the first team. She led the SAA with 13 goals, 30 points and four assists. Rahn, a midfielder from Little Rock, was a second-team honoree. She led the league with 10 assists and was second only to Roach with 26 points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.