(2010)
James D. Gingerich of Conway, director of the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts, will be inducted into the Warren E. Burger Society during the National Center for State Courts’ (NCSC) annual recognition luncheon on Friday in Washington, D.C. The Warren E. Burger Society honors individuals who have volunteered their time, talent, and support to the National Center in exceptional ways. Gingerich has been a member of the National Center’s Board of Directors and has played a key role in helping to improve court administration in Kosovo and Haiti through his work with the NCSC’s International Programs Committee.
Faulkner County Quorum Court members approved an ordinance Tuesday that would appropriate more than $216,000 to the county’s expenditure code for asphalt. According to Faulkner County Judge Preston Scroggin, road crews laid 11,000 tons of asphalt on county roads in the past 15 days. “I think we have a lot of damage fixed in that part of the county,” Scroggin said of the county’s northeast corner, the concentration site of many oil and natural gas wells.
(1995)
An interfaith prayer service and Oktoberfest, held Oct. 29 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Conway, raised $2,015 for Christian Services Relief. CSR is an interdenominational effort at providing emergency relief in the form of utility, rent and medical assistance. CSR also maintains a small food bank. The event was sponsored by St. Peter’s, St. Joseph Catholic Church, and Advent Lutheran Church.
Students in Julie Hill’s fifth-grade class at Sallie Cone Elementary School have taken Snickers candy bars to global proportions. In their classroom, the students listed the ingredients, studied the different countries from which they came, and then showed how far the ingredients had to travel to reach New Jersey, where the candy is made. The project was one of many Mrs. Hill brought back from the National Geographic Society’s Instructional Leadership Institute, where she learned new, fun and inspirational ways to integrate geography into the classroom curriculum.
(1970)
The Conway Designers Club was organized Thursday for the purpose of attaining a better understanding of expressionism in flower arranging design. Mrs. Heiskell Kelly of Mayflower served as temporary chairman for the organization. Mrs. Kelly was a charter member of the Little Rock Designers Club. The club will be affiliated with the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., a member of National Council of state Garden Clubs Inc. Officers are Mrs. Kenneth C. Ketcheside, president; Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., vice president; Mrs. Edwin E. Fowlkes, secretary; and Mrs. J.C. Dawson, treasurer.
A total of $1,753 was stolen from the office at Mr. T. Super Food Store, 250 Oak St., about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Tracy Bearde, the owner, said the money was mostly in $5 and $20 bills and was kept for making change and cashing checks. It was believed the sneak thief reached through the small window to pick up the money when the office secretary had stepped away. Three people had been seen loitering near the office about the time the theft occurred, Bearde told city police.
