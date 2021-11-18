(2011)
Mayflower basketball teams won two of three games against Bigelow. The Mayflower senior boys picked up a 63-43 win. Eleven players scored for the Eagles in their season opener, with Dane Richardson scoring 15 and Austin Taylor adding 14. Bigelow won the girls game, 52-26. Erica Croft scored 11 to lead Mayflower. Mayflower also romped to a 41-8 win in junior girls action. Raegan Bartlett led the Junior Lady Eagles with 10 points.
For the second time this season and for the fourth time in her career, University of Central Arkansas libero Cristin Curl has been named Southland Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week for volleyball. One of two seniors on this season’s roster, Curl has recorded 10 or more digs in 26 matches this season and has done so 89 times in her career.
(1996)
Cindy Hudson of Conway has completed a course in Colored Stones with the Santa Monica, Calif.-based Gemological Institute of America, and has been awarded the institute’s Colored Stone certificate. To complete the Colored Stone course successfully, Miss Hudson was asked to learn a range of information to become familiar with a wide variety of gems. In gemology, the term “colored stones” means all gems other than diamonds.
Jerry and Joyce Lancaster will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary at a reception Nov. 23 at First United Methodist Church in Conway. They were married Nov. 22, 1956. Mrs. Lancaster is a daughter of Lillie Lee Seay and the late Bruce Seay. She is retired from the University of Central Arkansas. Mr. Lancaster is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ben McCulloch and the late Bill Lancaster. He is retired from AmTran Corp. They have two daughters, Jennifer Woodley of Iowa and Janet Wilson of Florida, and five grandchildren.
(1971)
Shift leaders who will be in charge of the Conway Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Party at the American Legion Hut this weekend have been announced. Shift leaders are William A. Clark, Edwin H. Floyd and Dr. Arthur Hoyt. More than 300 tickets have been sold. Leading salesmen were the Rev. William West, S.D. White, Joe B. McGee, and J.E. McGuire.
Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Rogers Jr. were in Little Rock to meet Mrs. Harold Tillman, who arrived by plane from Minneapolis, Minn. Mrs. Tillman, wife of the late Rev. Mr. Tillman, former pastor of the First Baptist Church here, came especially to attend the church’s congregational dinner at the Conway High School cafeteria. She was an overnight guest of Dr. and Mrs. John E. Stuckey.
Greg Ramsey of Kennett, Mo., is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Otis Ramsey, in the Republican Community.
Rick Kelley and Marilyn Sowell have been elected campus king and queen at Vilonia High School. They are both seniors at the school.
