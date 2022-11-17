Construction was ongoing at Conway High School. Nearly all the steel beams were up for the new cafeteria, which is part of an about $8.5 million project. The project is on course to be completed in August and will hold 1,000 students, allowing the school to have two lunches instead of three and alleviating crowding issues.

Abby Finn, a sophomore at Hendrix College, was pictured chatting with Nick Fazzino, a senior, during the Thanksgiving Dinner at Hendrix College. Hundreds of students, faculty and Conway residents ate turkey, dressing and cranberry sauce at the Student Life and Technology Center before classes were dismissed for Thanksgiving.

