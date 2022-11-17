Construction was ongoing at Conway High School. Nearly all the steel beams were up for the new cafeteria, which is part of an about $8.5 million project. The project is on course to be completed in August and will hold 1,000 students, allowing the school to have two lunches instead of three and alleviating crowding issues.
Abby Finn, a sophomore at Hendrix College, was pictured chatting with Nick Fazzino, a senior, during the Thanksgiving Dinner at Hendrix College. Hundreds of students, faculty and Conway residents ate turkey, dressing and cranberry sauce at the Student Life and Technology Center before classes were dismissed for Thanksgiving.
Yearbook students from Bob Courtway Middle School and Carl Stuart Middle School recently attended a yearbook workshop at the University of Central Arkansas. Students learned how to draw yearbook layouts from Jeani Johnson, yearbook adviser for the Conway High School “Wampus Cat.” Additional classes focused on the development of yearbook themes and photography skills. Kaye Dickerson, yearbook adviser of the CSMS “Wampus Kitten,” accompanied the students. Seventh- and eighth-grade students on the staffs meet daily during first period at both middle schools to get firsthand experience with layouts, page design and computerized publishing.
Antoinette Elsinger of Conway took third place in the First Lady’s Pie Contest at the Arkansas State Fair. Her daughters, Robbie Davis and Margaret Martin, both of Conway, also entered, although they did not win any prizes. Irene Sneed of Quitman was also a participant. The flavor this year was Gooseberry. Mrs. Elsinger won $25 and a trip to the Governor’s Mansion for lunch.
The Guy-Perkins Parent-Teacher Association staged its annual Halloween Carnival recently. The event grossed $871.54. The seventh grade won king and queen honors with David Cain and Joyce Cummins. The king and queen chosen for the lower grades were Steven Wiedower and Tammy Stevenson.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward P. Fagan of Harbor City, Calif., recently visited his brother, H.R. Fagan, and Mrs. Fagan.
Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Fowler of the Holland community recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 12, 1922, and are native Arkansans. They have two children, Mrs. Herman Hendrickson of Holland and Bennie Fowler of North Little Rock, and three grandchildren. Mr. Fowler is a retired farmer. Mrs. Fowler is the former Katie Smith.
