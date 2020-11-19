(2010)
Officials at the November Vilonia City Council meeting expressed the pains they are experiencing regarding grease clogging the arteries of the town’s sewer system. Alderman Joe Maxwell addressed the issue Tuesday night during committee reports telling council members and Mayor James Firestone that “we are having a bad problem with grease and cleaning sewer lines.” The source, he said, is residents who pour grease down their drain at home. The grease then hardens and causes blockages.
Conway Mayor Tab Townsell and Conway Police Chief A.J. Gary served as volunteer bell ringers on Thursday for the Salvation Army. The two men helped kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign for the holiday season.
(1995)
The Town and Country Garden Club voted to have a plant sale in the spring. At the club’s recent meeting at the Faulkner County Library, Pearl Halsey and Hattie Ann Kelso created a fall design from dried grasses and flowers on a circular wooden base, and bleached driftwood with a miniature deer as a focal point. The design is to be left in the library during November.
The Conway Garden Club met recently at the Conway home of Nancy Combs. President Sue Frizzell said the Northwest District director had contacted her for the club to participate in the 1996 Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. convention in March. Virginia Meneley, Sylvia Gann and Kay Mayes agreed to make eight table designs for the Life Members’ banquet.
(1970)
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and National Marine Fisheries Service have agreed to fund a new fisheries research project at State College of Arkansas to study the potential of culturing rainbow trout in cages. Research at SCA will be conducted by Dr. Richard A. Collins, associate professor of biology, and research assistants Douglas Rogers and Mickey Prince. The grant was for $5,400 and the project is to be completed by June 1. Some 5,000 trout fingerlings will be placed in Beaverfork Lake this month and grown to market size by the end of March. The fish will be checked monthly to determine their rate of growth, feed conversion and overall condition of health.
Tickets are now on sale for a Barbie Doll raffle sponsored by the Conway Jaycettes. Tickets are 25 cents each or five for $1. The winner will receive a Barbie doll along with a complete wardrobe containing 20 outfits, all types of wigs and accessories.
Mrs. R.A. McNutt returned Sunday after a two-week trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She was accompanied by her sister, Mrs. Forrest Rozzell of Little Rock, and a niece, Mrs. Betty Rozzell of Kansas City, Mo. They visited Mrs. Rozzell’s daughter, Mrs. Jim Cheek and family. Mr. Cheek is employed with the U.S. embassy in Rio de Janeiro.
