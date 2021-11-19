10 Years Ago
(2011)
Hendrix College freshman field hockey player Erika Jasso has been selected to the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Great Lakes Region First Team. The forward from Oceanside, Calif., is the third Warrior in program history to earn All-Region honors. She is also the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference’s Newcomer of the Year and broke school records with 36 points and 16 goals.
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church will honor Alberta Tillman as Mother of the Year during worship services on Sunday. Mrs. Tillman joined the Pleasant Hill family six years ago when she and her husband, the late Herman Tillman, moved back to his childhood home near the Toad Suck community. Since moving to Arkansas, Mrs. Tillman is active in the Christian Women Journey Ministry, which is a group helping anyone in need. She has four children.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
Carl Stuart Middle School students were pictured with officials of the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas and several boxes of food to be donated to the organization from the school. Students pictured were Margot Armstrong, Brittany Ezell, Jacob Boucher, Megan McConnell, Cindy Parker and Duke Overton. CAPCA officials were Mike Myers, Carl Markham and Richard McFarlin. The school’s four sixth-grade teams collected the food as a service project and collected about 1,000 cans.
Mary Jean Hall of Scotland (Van Buren County) spoke to Ancestors Unknown on “Researching Local History.” She displayed scrapbooks she had compiled on her own family, obituaries from the area, wedding and anniversary announcements, school news and general information.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
Seven members of the Conway African Violet Society met at the home of Mrs. Elmo Henry in Guy. A round-table discussion on growing African violets was led by Mrs. Henry.
Susan Shaw, a fifth-grader at Sallie Cone Elementary School, was first-place winner in the City Beautiful Committee’s slogan contest. Her winning slogan is “Love Conway? Clean it up!” A total of 134 children entered the contest which was judged by the Conway Chamber of Commerce’s committee. Second place went to Jacqueline Bennett of Ellen Smith Elementary, and third place went to Patricia Muhlebach of St. Joseph. The slogan will be used on bumper stickers distributed by committee members.
Veterans of World War I were honored recently at a dinner sponsored by Theodore Campbell Unit No. 16, American Legion Auxiliary. Attending were Thurman E. Rowlett, Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Ledbetter, Mr. and Mrs. Dean Cox, J. Frank Rowlett, C.A. Rosamond, Al Jennings, J.E. McGuire, the Rev. P.E. Turner and Carl Nothwang. Mrs. Ledbetter was a nurse during World War I and Mrs. Cox was a nurse in World War II.
