University of Central Arkansas junior setter Marissa Collins has been named the Southland Conference’s Setter of the Year, marking the second time she has earned the award and the fourth time in five years it has gone to a Sugar Bear. Collins was previously the conference’s Freshman of the Year in addition to being honored as the top setter in the conference. She has earned All-SLC honors three straight years, with two on the first team.
Instead of knocking on doors and asking for candy this year, students at Conway Faith Church asked for canned goods. They collected 407 pounds of canned goods, which were donated to the Bethlehem House in Conway.
The Vilonia 4-H Club held its November meeting at Vilonia United Methodist Church. The program was the installation ceremony of new officers. Officers are Amy Evatt, president; Justin Wooley, vice president; Josh Evatt and Brittany Evatt, secretary/treasurer; Kristen Evatt and Jessica Coker, reporter/historian; and Kaylee Johnson, photographer.
Two University of Central Arkansas soccer players have been named to the Gulf South Conference all-tournament team. Phil Goodpaster and David Scott were named to the 13-member team. UCA, in just its second season of competition, finished third overall in the regular season. Goodpaster was the Bears’ second-leading scorer during the regular season with 10 goals. Scott was voted GSC Goalkeeper of the Week twice. UCA finished 11-8.
City police were on the hop during the weekend, receiving numerous calls for assistance. One call was a man reporting from Conway Landing on Lake Conway that his landlord was throwing his personal belongings from the home he occupied, and he asked the assistance of police. They also received a call of a car striking a cow on Highway 286, about a half mile from the southwest Conway city limits. A woman also advised police that her daughter’s shoes had been taken at the Conway Bowl skating rink and another person’s shoes left in their place.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Holland had as a recent guest her sister, Mrs. Joe Lavender of Bald Knob. Raymond Metzar of Pleasanton, Calif., also visited the Hollands. He also visited Bob Barham and family.
Mrs. Larry Tyler of Oxford, Miss., accompanied by her daughter, Joyce, is visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. M.M. Satterfield.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Robins III and Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee were in Little Rock to attend the reception honoring J.N. Heiskell, who was observing his 100th birthday. Mr. Heiskell is the editor of the Arkansas Gazette, a position he has held for 70 years.
