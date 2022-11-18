University of Central Arkansas junior setter Marissa Collins has been named the Southland Conference’s Setter of the Year, marking the second time she has earned the award and the fourth time in five years it has gone to a Sugar Bear. Collins was previously the conference’s Freshman of the Year in addition to being honored as the top setter in the conference. She has earned All-SLC honors three straight years, with two on the first team.

Instead of knocking on doors and asking for candy this year, students at Conway Faith Church asked for canned goods. They collected 407 pounds of canned goods, which were donated to the Bethlehem House in Conway.

