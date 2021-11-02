(2011)
A store offering Vilonia Eagles-themed clothing and related items has opened in a non-traditional site. Located within the walls of Vilonia High School, the Eagle Nest specializes in selling athletic items bearing the school’s official logo. Items include shirts, sweatshirts, pajamas, mugs, caps and bags, as well as pens, pencils and highlighters. Every dollar spent goes back to school programs.
University of Central Arkansas quarterback Nathan Dick, on the strength of a five-touchdown performance against Southeastern Louisiana, was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week. A senior from Allen, Texas, Dick is a transfer from the University of Arkansas. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 299 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in UCA’s 55-29 victory.
(1996)
An interfaith prayer service and Oktoberfest, sponsored by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and Advent Lutheran Church, was held Oct. 13. Through the event, $1,762 was raised for Christian Social Relations (CSR), an interdenominational effort at providing emergency relief in the form of utility, rent and medical assistance. It also maintains a small food bank. Approximately 300 people attended the event at Advent Lutheran Church. This is the fourth year the three churches have held a joint public service.
A countywide zero tolerance crackdown netted more than 90 arrests. The Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Conway Regional Drug Task Force joined forces with the Arkansas State Police to conduct the zero tolerance patrols in high crime areas in the city and county. The arrests ranged from possession of a controlled substance to driving on a suspended driver’s license to driving while intoxicated.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Booher of Mayflower celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a reception on Oct. 24. Special guests were Mrs. Booher’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Young of Salem. Mr. Young is 90 and Mrs. Young is 85. The Boohers were married Oct. 25, 1921, at DeWitt. Mr. Booher is a carpenter, a Pentecostal preacher and former mayor of Mayflower. They have 10 children: Vivian York, Harry C. Booher Jr., Franklin Booher, Maxine Wheeler, Sue Long, June Booher, Patricia Wheeler, Jim Booher, Bettie Martin and Bill Booher. They also have 33 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Roy F. Tanner of Memphis is visiting her sister, Mrs. E.W. Packard, and Mr. Packard.
Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Reynolds spent the weekend in Fordyce with their daughter, Mrs. Thurl Smith, Mr. Smith and sons, Thurl Jr. and Lance David.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Hairston and Mrs. Maude H. Boen went to Fayetteville to visit their brother-in-law, Dr. A.W. Martin, who is a patient in a hospital.
