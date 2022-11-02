The University of Central Arkansas swept the Southland Conference Golfer of the Month awards for the second time this season. Senior Julia Roth and sophomore Pep Angles took home the October awards. Roth, a senior from Sweden, was runner up in two tournaments in October and had a 72.5 stroke average for her rounds. Angles, from Spain, had a second-place finish at the Louisiana Tech Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, shooting 67-71-69 for a 9-under 207 as UCA won the 14-team tournament.

University of Central Arkansas freshman cross country student-athlete Edward Limo has been named the Southland Conference Male Newcomer of the Year for 2012. Limo, from Kenya, is the first UCA cross country athlete to claim the Newcomer of the Year award. He was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection after finishing eighth at the recent SLC Championships in the 8K race.

