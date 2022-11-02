The University of Central Arkansas swept the Southland Conference Golfer of the Month awards for the second time this season. Senior Julia Roth and sophomore Pep Angles took home the October awards. Roth, a senior from Sweden, was runner up in two tournaments in October and had a 72.5 stroke average for her rounds. Angles, from Spain, had a second-place finish at the Louisiana Tech Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, shooting 67-71-69 for a 9-under 207 as UCA won the 14-team tournament.
University of Central Arkansas freshman cross country student-athlete Edward Limo has been named the Southland Conference Male Newcomer of the Year for 2012. Limo, from Kenya, is the first UCA cross country athlete to claim the Newcomer of the Year award. He was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection after finishing eighth at the recent SLC Championships in the 8K race.
Red Wing Shoe Co. recently presented Wilkinson’s Mall the Key Account Award for commitment to the company and the Red Wing Brand. Jeff Kelley, manager of Wilkinsons, received a plaque. This is the first year the award has been presented.
Dr. Mitchell Collins of the Maxillofacial Surgery Center recently gave a lecture “Surgical Intervention for Sleep Apnea” at the Arkansas Society for Respiratory Care’s annual meeting in Hot Springs. The lecture dealt with both surgical and nonsurgical treatment for the condition. Dr. Collins is an oral/maxillofacial and facial cosmetic surgeon.
Herbert Smith, who resigned as superintendent of Brinkley Public Schools to become assistant superintendent of Conway Schools as coordinator of federal funds, will assume his new position on Jan. 2. Smith’s appointment still is subject to final approval by the Conway School District’s Board of Education. He will replace Bill Abernathy, who left to become superintendent at Mena. Smith has been a teacher, principal and superintendent for 27 years, including posts at Luxora, Brinkley and Osceola. Smith is married and has two sons.
Smith’s Drug Store on Front Street became Clark’s Drug Store on Nov. 1. Edgar Clark, the owner, said the change in name is being made to avoid conflict with any other drug store in Conway. The store now is in the process of changing its prescription labels and advertising signs.
Dave W. Wilson of Tipton, Ind., was in Conway last week to demonstrate to the Conway Fire Department a new fire truck which is manufactured by Bean Division of FMC Corp. FMC Corp. has a new plant under construction in Conway, which will manufacture wheel alignment devices and other automotive testing equipment. The truck he demonstrated is a thousand-gallon-per-minute pumper with a separate high pressure system. Approximate cost of such a unit is $31,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.