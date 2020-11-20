(2010)
Sophomore forward Connor Silvestri of Conway has earned first-team honors on the All Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference soccer team as voted on by the league’s coaches. Juniors Duncan Keegan and Ian Evans took home All-SCAC second and third team awards, respectively. Silvestri is the first Warrior to garner first-team recognition in 17 years. Kenny Jones and Joachim Schuller both received the award after the 1993 season.
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, located in the Toad Suck community, will honor Mrs. Culer Gill Keith as Mother of the Year. She will be recognized for her contribution to church, family, education and community at a service on Sunday morning. A retired educator with 41 years of experience, Mrs. Keith is the widow of the late Murphy Keith and has three daughters, Verna Carr, Janette Torrence and Diane Hood, all of whom are educators. She is a graduate of Arkansas Agricultural Mechanical and Normal College (now UAPB). The annex at Anne Watson Elementary School was named in her honor.
(1995)
The annual free Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at the Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at Factory and Polk streets. The dinner is open to anyone needing a place to go on Thanksgiving Day. Transportation to the meal is available, as are deliveries. Volunteers are also needed.
Bill Yates of the University of Central Arkansas was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award presented by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce at the annual chamber meeting. The award, which is the highest given each year by the Chamber of Commerce, was announced by Milton Davis, president of the chamber board. Also at the event, Bill and Joyce Miller of Conway received the Good Neighbor Award; Woody Cummins was recognized for his work as Toadmaster by the Toad Suck Daze Committee; and the George Roberts family of the Shady Grove community was named the Faulkner County Farm Family of the Year.
(1970)
John L. Havens, 45, is the new assistant postmaster at Conway. He succeeds Carlton B. Milam, who retired Oct. 31 after nearly 35 years’ service with the Conway Post Office. Prior to his promotion, Havens was foreman of mails and previously served as a postal clerk. He began his postal career in September 1954. The announcement was made by Postmaster Sam E. Adkisson. Jackie Shock, a senior clerk, will fill Havens’ former post pending the results of a postal examination.
Concerned Youth of Conway will sponsor a “Dudes and Dolls Day” on Saturday. The youth will volunteer for any odd job which the public might have and be paid whatever a person wishes to give them. The money earned will be donated to the Walnut Day Care Center. Each dollar donated will be matched by $3 from the federal government. Anyone needing workers is invited to call the First United Methodist Church.
