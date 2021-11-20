(2011)
The University of Central Arkansas is hosting its 46th annual Arkansas Model United Nations Conference, bringing 400 students from 24 high schools in Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee. The high school students serve as delegates in the conference, while college students work as staff.
Charlie and Betty McClain are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a trip to Branson, a gift from their daughters, Pat McClain and Brenda McClain. The McClains were married Nov. 19, 1946, in Hannibal, Mo. They moved to west Conway is 1972. Charles is retired from Peace Construction and also built homes on his own. Betty was a stay-at-home mother and did volunteer work for the school’s health care program and as a scout leader. They have one granddaughter and three great-grandchildren.
(1996)
Sen. Stanley Russ will take office as acting governor this week for what may be the last time. As president pro tempore of the Arkansas Senate, Russ assumes the governor’s chair in the absence of the governor and lieutenant governor. Since the July resignation of Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, Russ has served as acting governor on several occasions, and will do so again this week while Gov. Mike Huckabee is out of the state.
Hendrix College student Eleanor Evans was pictured watching closely as she tied a bracelet together to sell at the 17th annual Alternative Christmas Fair at the college. Eleanor is president of the Raney Hall Council. The event sells crafts from third-world countries and sends the money back to those countries, as well as raises awareness of the Hendrix Community about situations in other regions of the world.
(1971)
Conway telephone customers will begin receiving new 1971 telephone directors with delivery through Nov. 20. The directory’s white pages will contain about 8,100 listings – 600 more than last year. The 1971 directory cover will feature a full-color photograph of an Arkansas forest scene, representing the state’s natural environment at a time when pollution is a national concern.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Holland have had as guests his sister, Mrs. Thomas F. Smith, and Mr. Smith of Midwest City, Okla., and Mr. and Mrs. Cleo Tarver of Quitman.
Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Harness of Red Bluff, Calif, have arrived to spend several weeks with her parents, the Rev. and Mrs. T.W. Hayes, and her sister, Mrs. Julia Parish.
Mrs. Alice B. Smith, who at 105 was believed to be Faulkner County’s oldest resident and one of the oldest in Arkansas, died Nov. 15 at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Ethel E. Wilson of Greenbrier. The widow of T.J. Smith, she was born March 5, 1866, at Humboldt, Tenn. Her twin sister, Mrs. Emma Snow, lived to be age 96. The sisters came to Faulkner County with their parents in 1871 and spent practically all their lives in the Greenbrier area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.