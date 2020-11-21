By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2010)
More than 450 meals were served over the weekend to elderly community members at the annual pre-Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by the Cheerful Givers Ministry at Pleasant Branch Baptist Church. The ministry was formed in 1992 and is funded primarily through charitable donations, monthly membership dues and two annual fundraisers. The ministry focus is on assisting those with immediate needs, such as help with rent, utility bills and school supplies.
The United States Geological Survey recorded another 17 earthquakes on Friday and Saturday near Guy, the strongest of which was a 4.2 in magnitude. The string began with a 2.0 magnitude quake at 1:37 a.m. on Friday, one mile east-southeast of Guy. The 4.2-magnitude quake rocked Faulkner County at 1:06 p.m. Saturday.
(1995)
The Kimberly-Clark Foundation recently donated $5,000 to local schools and charitable organizations through its annual Community Partners program. The contributions were made to the following organizations to honor the volunteer efforts of the company employees and spouses: Patricia Jablonski, Bethlehem House; Linda Hughes, Georgiana Mash, Jon McFadden and Larry Peters, all for Boy Scouts of America, Quapaw Area Council; Carl Dwayne Kennedy and Nancy White, both for Greenbrier High School; Shirley Sayers, Julia Lee Moore Elementary School; Meredith Beck, Nemo Vista Schools; and Jerry Roberts, Vilonia School District.
The Faulkner County Library Board of Directors was presented with the floor plan for the county’s three branch libraries at its regular monthly meeting. Architects Joe Stanley and Rodney Parham presented the plan for the 2,200-square-foot facilities. Building each library branch is estimated to cost $225,000. Construction for the branches – which will be at Greenbrier, Mayflower and Vilonia – will be bid out as a single project in early 1996.
(1970)
The Toad Suck Ferry is no longer on the Arkansas River west of Conway. The barge was stripped of its paddlewheels, its pilot’s cabin and its diesel engine, and was packed up earlier this week and sent to Bull Shoals Lake in North Arkansas. The ferry will be placed into service alongside an existing ferry after being repainted and the power plant reconditioned. Several weeks ago, the Arkansas Highway Department rejected a request from the Conway Chamber of Commerce to retain the ferry at the site as a tourist attraction, saying the barge was too valuable to be taken out of service and could be better utilized elsewhere.
The Lake Bennett Park Commission explored on Thursday how the 40-acre lake and surrounding 360 acres might be given away to insure its improvement. The new owner, whoever it might be, is expected to undertake a certain amount of development to make the park attractive to visitors. Realizing the area is not being used to its full potential, the commission met with various federal, state and local officials to literally put the parcel up for grabs. The state Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission was noted as being the most likely taker.
