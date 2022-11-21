Vilonia High School students Sean Gilden, Martin Reyes and Derek Beckner, members of the school’s EAST Initiative, were pictured partnering with the Faulkner County Marine Corps League to help with Toys for Tots. They are asking that anyone with new, unopened toys bring them to the high school.

About 40 sixth- through eighth-grade students at St. Joseph Catholic Church youth ministry pushed 10 grocery carts full of nonperishable foods several blocks to Bethlehem House on Faulkner Street. Bethlehem House serves the homeless in Faulkner County. The EDGE group members, who attend St. Joseph and area public schools, had been collecting the food items for a couple of weeks. Members of the Conway Police Department escorted the students.

