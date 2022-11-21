Vilonia High School students Sean Gilden, Martin Reyes and Derek Beckner, members of the school’s EAST Initiative, were pictured partnering with the Faulkner County Marine Corps League to help with Toys for Tots. They are asking that anyone with new, unopened toys bring them to the high school.
About 40 sixth- through eighth-grade students at St. Joseph Catholic Church youth ministry pushed 10 grocery carts full of nonperishable foods several blocks to Bethlehem House on Faulkner Street. Bethlehem House serves the homeless in Faulkner County. The EDGE group members, who attend St. Joseph and area public schools, had been collecting the food items for a couple of weeks. Members of the Conway Police Department escorted the students.
Kayla Daniels and Heather Dow, both of Conway, placed in the top five out of 1,200 other girls competing in the regional Punt, Pass & Kick competition in Memphis. The two girls each won state championships in their division.The regional competition was held before a Tennessee Oilers game.
Approximately 110 educational secretaries from across the state attended the annual conference of the Arkansas Association of Education Office Professionals in Fort Smith. Nancy Steinbeck of Conway was installed as state president-elect, and Anna Harmon of Conway was installed as state treasurer. Evelyn Burnett and Martha Longing of Conway received the CEOE degree, the highest achievement in the professional standards program of the organization. Maggie Chandler of Conway entertained and challenged the group concerning attitudes. Others attending from Faulkner County were Allene Clifton, Donna Reed, Janie Nokes, Sharon Thessing, Latricia Williams and Geneva Pillow.
Roger Meador, Robert E. Sly, Howell Heck and Marvin Johnson Jr. flew to College Station, Texas, to attend the Arkansas-Texas A&M football game.
Mr. and Mrs. Lodie V. Biggs returned from an automobile trip to Ellisville, Mo., where they visited their daughter, Mrs. Gail Stevenson, and Mr. Stevenson. The Stevensons’ sons, Mike Stevenson, and Mrs. Stevenson of Chicago, Ill., also joined them. Mr. and Mrs. Biggs returned by Memphis, Tenn., where they visited their son, L.V. Biggs Jr., Mr. Biggs and their son, Woody. The Conway couple was away eight days.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford were his brother, Sid Ford, and Mrs. Ford of Tulsa, Okla.
