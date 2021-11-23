(2011)
The Faulkner County Day School recently renovated its playgrounds, replacing the sand surrounding the equipment with a spongier fall space. The new fall space, which cost about $32,000, was funded with private donations, omelet breakfast fundraisers, 5K event fundraisers, and Walton Foundation donations. Fall space includes required material placed under and around playground equipment for children under child care to prevent head injuries.
Greenbrier romped past Beebe in two seventh-grade boys’ basketball games on Thursday. In the A game, Greenbrier won 43-7. Noted for their play were Josh Ballard, Charlie Aley, Carter Burcham, Alex Massey, Paxton Wallace, Cody Hopper, Dawson Johnston and Braden Sparks. Greenbrier won the B game 11-9. Wallace, Hopper, Johnston and Andrew Burroughs were noted for their play in the B game.
(1996)
Louis Crook is a busy man, even today as he celebrates his 83rd birthday. He spends the better part of most days in his garage workshop doing what he enjoys – making wind chimes. Crook began making wind chimes about six years ago, and sells them mainly at the Beebe Flea Market. The wind chimes are made of permanent materials and will not wear out, he said. They are guaranteed for life, and he will repair or replace them for free.
Faulkner County residents got the chance to step into the not-too-distant future when a full scale mockup of the International Space Station came to town over the weekend at the Conway Sports Center. Visitors were shown what life in space would be like, from working and exercising to the basic business of showering and going to the bathroom. A representative from NASA said the station would be a giant laboratory serving as a long-term base of operations for experimentation in space.
(1971)
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rose and children, Blyson, Sherry and Melanie, were Mr. and Mrs. Jim Parr and children, Jimmy, Lisa, Billy and Mary, of Wheatley.
If you haven’t seen the W.H. Gist hard sugar maple at 1604 Caldwell St., you’ve missed one of the most glorious pictures of the fall season. The huge tree, at Caldwell and Center streets, is at its height of breathtaking red, although some interior leaves retain a light green color.
Mr. and Mrs. Roger Meador spent the weekend in Clarksville with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. B.T. Nichols. The Meadors also attended the Arkansas-Texas Tech homecoming game in Fayetteville.
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Morse II are parents of their first child, a daughter, Heather Lea, born at Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Julian Eaton and Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Morse, all of Conway. Mrs. Morse II is the former Mary Jane Eaton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.