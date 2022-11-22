A group of local environmentalists are training to take their own air quality samples, have them tested and see whether science will support claims that toxins and fumes from natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale are making residents ill. “It kind of gives us a snapshot of what’s happening in the air,” said Ruth Breech, program director for Global Community Monitor. The Monitor is a California nonprofit organization that trains people to monitor contaminants from the fossil fuel industry.
ADEQ Director Teresa Marks talked to students at Wooster Elementary School about recycling efforts throughout the state and praised their efforts. Wooster Elementary was the first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified school in Arkansas and has a full-scale recycling program, including composting food scraps from the cafeteria.
Mayflower seventh-grade student Parry Reagan, 13, was pictured videotaping classmates Marshall Kenney, 12, and Brandy Glover, 13, making morning announcements at the school. The students are part of Annette Tracy’s journalism class, and the students conduct the missions statement, pledge of allegiance and school lunch menus, as well as giving sports updates, weather and other news.
Kevin Doolin was pictured answering a question about why he would like to be the fifth-grade class president, during a debate with fellow candidate Julie Wiedower at Jim Stone Elementary School. The two answered the questions as a way to wrap up studies on the election process in America. Kevin is a son of Sandra and Steve Doolin, and Julie is a daughter of Joy and Fred Wiedower.
Mr. and Mrs. Philip Hiegel and daughter, Jennifer Rebecca, of Memphis, Tenn., were weekend guests of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Al Hiegel, and children.
Three Conway girls won high point trophies in their age divisions at a Twirl-A-Rama in October in Bartlett, Tenn. They were Annette Fulmer, Sherill Tester and Jeanne Russ. Other girls entering from Conway and receiving awards were Sheri Rhea, Melissa Montgomery, Cindy Strandlund, Cindy Acuff and Teri Russ.
Conway’s so-called Sunday “blue law” was soundly rejected by voters of Conway in last week’s election. An ordinance approved by the City Council in October to prohibit the sale of certain items in Conway on Sunday was defeated by a margin of 3,672 to 1,231.
Mr. and Mrs. John V. Jordan of Earle spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Jordan. They also visited relatives at Bigelow.
