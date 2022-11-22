A group of local environmentalists are training to take their own air quality samples, have them tested and see whether science will support claims that toxins and fumes from natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale are making residents ill. “It kind of gives us a snapshot of what’s happening in the air,” said Ruth Breech, program director for Global Community Monitor. The Monitor is a California nonprofit organization that trains people to monitor contaminants from the fossil fuel industry.

ADEQ Director Teresa Marks talked to students at Wooster Elementary School about recycling efforts throughout the state and praised their efforts. Wooster Elementary was the first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified school in Arkansas and has a full-scale recycling program, including composting food scraps from the cafeteria.

