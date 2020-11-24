(2010)
“Christmas at the Deer Camp” will be the theme of the 2010 Greenbrier Christmas Parade. The 15th annual parade will step off at 2 p.m. Dec. 11, and Santa Claus will ride atop one of the town’s big red fire engines. The parade is sponsored by the Greenbrier Lions Club and will include appearances by police cars, horses and buggies, tractors, and the Greenbrier High School marching band.
The University of Central Arkansas Bears will have to settle for the satisfaction of Saturday’s victory over McNeese State that solidified a 7-4 season. The team’s football season officially ended Sunday when the field of 20 teams competing for the 2010 NCAA Division I football championship was announced and the Bears were not selected to the field. Conference champion Stephen F. Austin will be the Southland Conference’s only representative.
(1995)
Jenny Woodard of Conway, riding Rosys Asset, a bay mare, was a top-10 finalist in the recent Amateur Western Pleasure Class at the 1995 American Quarter Horse Association World Championship show in Oklahoma City. The show is the largest and richest world championship horse show in existence with $1.4 million awarded to 3,380 entries in 46 states, four Canadian provinces, England, Germany, Italy, Austria, Brazil, Spain and Mexico.
Cala Lovelace, a daughter of Bernita Lovelace, was named the 1995 recipient of the Emma Henderson/Mary Wesley Academic Scholarship. A 1995 graduate and honor student at Conway High School, she will use the $300 scholarship as a student at the University of Central Arkansas. Established in 1991 by Rita and John Wesley in honor of their mothers, the scholarship recognizes African-American youth who have excelled in high school and show potential for successful college work leading to contributions in their career field and their communities.
(1970)
The Student Council for Exceptional Children, an organization of special education majors at State College of Arkansas, held a penny drive for the community home being established in Conway, collecting $93. The organization’s purpose is to further interest and promote professional standards in special education.
A pile of paper at the doorway of a fourth-floor room at Doyne Hall, dormitory for men at State College of Arkansas, caught fire early this morning. The sprinkler system extinguished the blaze, but there was water damage because of difficulty opening the room in the basement where the sprinkler system is turned off. Water ran down to the basement.
Dr. and Mrs. Cecil McDermott were in Atlanta, Ga., Thursday through Saturday to attend a meeting of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. Dr. McDermott is chairman of the Department of Mathematics at Hendrix College.
