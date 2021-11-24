By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Recognized throughout the state for its Teal Grill, First Security Bank knows a thing or two about cooking. Now, in time for the holidays, employees and customers from banking centers across Arkansas have contributed their favorite recipes for a cookbook to benefit the Arkansas Foodbank. The Foodbank serves 23,000 people a week through approximately 300 agencies throughout a 33-county service area. About 245,000 people are considered “food insecure” in this service area.
The City of Hope Outreach, with Centennial Bank of Conway as partner, served Thanksgiving meals to residents of Oakwood Village and Brookside Mobile Village. This was the fifth year the organization provided the meals as an event to see the city come together to celebrate blessings.
(1996)
Dr. Jeffrey Strossner of Magie Eye Clinic in Conway recently returned from the fall education meeting of the Arkansas Optometric Association in Eureka Springs. Optometrists in Arkansas and other states attended continuing education courses.
Donna Hambuchen of Conway was installed as Convention ’97 co-chairman of the Alliance of the American Dental Association during the organization’ recent convention in Orland, Fla. The convention will be held in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Hambuchen is past president of the group, and currently serves on the boards of several local organizations. She is married to Dr. Ray Hambuchen and they have three children.
(1971)
The Vilonia High School Beta Club entertained pledges of the club with a wiener roast at the home of Mrs. Stella Ramsey at Vilonia. Pledges who attended were Sam Bailey, Dale Gill, Nita Heffington, Connie Hoffman, Norman Kemper, Jackie Lawrence, Renee Mize, Tom Rensing, Nita Riddle, Jim Rodgers, Carrel Scrimager, Beverly Tucker, Johnny Wells, Connie Wester and Rhonda York. Sponsors of the club are Mrs. Bronnie Rose and Mrs. Jerry McBride.
Conway’s first snowfall of the season occurred this week. It was more than a month earlier than the first snow of the 1970-71 winter, and the accumulation exceeded the total of last winter. The snow measured three and one-half inches. It was a wet snow, however, and was not expected to stay on the ground long.
Mrs. J.W. Morrow left for her home in Dallas, Texas, after visiting her sister, Mrs. Charles A. Archer, and Dr. Archer. Also visiting the Archers last week were their daughter, Mrs. Dan Yoakum, Mr. Yoakum, and their son, Drew, of Little Rock. Dr. and Mrs. Charles Archer also recently attended a meeting of the Southern Medical Association in Miami, Fla. They made the trip by plane. They also visited Dr. and Mrs. Charles Kram and children. Mrs. Kram is the former Kathryn Lee Flanagin, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. J.H. Flanagin of Conway.
