(2010)
Local young volunteers carried boxes of traditional Thanksgiving fare to vehicles of thankful citizens. The Turkey Project, comprised of donations and volunteers, resulted in the distribution of 3,000 pounds of frozen birds, hundreds of pies, canned good and fresh bread to applicants in need. Dr. Liz Gron, “head turkey” and professor of chemistry at Hendrix College, led the community project with the help of the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County, students of Conway High Schools-East and West, and other individuals. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church provided the physical address for distribution, and Hendrix College and the University of Central Arkansas provided food and assistance.
The Central Baptist College men’s basketball teams won two games in taking the title in the K Hall & Sons Classic tournament last weekend at Reddin Fieldhouse. The Mustangs (3-4) defeated Rhema College on Friday, 75-62, and Baptist Bible College on Saturday, 86-81.
(1995)
Joe and Pat Howerton of Conway will ring in the new year with the roar of jet engines as they make good on their resolution to serve the Lord and educate throughout the world. The retired educators are leaving Dec. 31 for Indonesia, where they will teach at the Central Java Inter-Mission School for 2 ½ years. The private school is in the town of Salatiga on the island of Java and teaches about 100 students, most of who are children of missionaries, businessmen and ambassadors.
Five generations of the Minnie Abernathy family of Conway gathered recently. They are Mrs. Abernathy, who is 89; Mary Corbin, her daughter; Lark Shannon, her granddaughter; Jason Starkey, her great-grandson; and Dustin Cole Starkey, her 5-month-old great-great-grandson. All are from Conway.
(1970)
Conway football fans in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday for the Arkansas-Texas Tech game were Charles Nabholz, Ralph Horton, Roger Meador, William J. Farris, Bill F. Johnson, Robert E. Sly, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Cantrell, and Mr. and Mrs. Richard M. Pence. Mr. Johnson and Mr. Sly assisted with the broadcast by the Razorback Network.
A North Little Rock consulting firm will make a study of Conway’s recreational needs. The City Council last night approved a Parks and Recreation Commission request to hire Rogers and Blackstock to conduct the study. Norris Sparks, a Little Rock architect, has been authorized to prepare a preliminary plan of development for Laurel Park, the 19-acre track at Western Avenue and Prince Street which the city acquired some time ago from J.O. Moore. Mayor Walter Dunaway said the commission will pay for the study from its resources and the city shall not use general revenues to make payments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.