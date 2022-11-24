From the Centerville News, by Jennifer Freeman: The opening weekend for gun season was a beautiful weekend. I went to the woods with the Cardins and had so much fun. Many of the kids that have been coming for as long as I can remember are now grown and out of high school, some are event married with children of their own. I was not sure if they would attend, but most were able to go. The leaves were vibrant in color, and I didn’t even mind too much when Kellie Cardin and I were lost in the woods.

From the Holland News, by Margie Fulmer: We had a good turnout at the Club singing at Springhill Baptist Church. Jonathan Sawrie served as president in the absence of his uncle, Shelby Sawrie. Fay and LouAnn Pew of Conway visited her cousins, Marian McGinty and Sunny Earnhart recently.

