From the Centerville News, by Jennifer Freeman: The opening weekend for gun season was a beautiful weekend. I went to the woods with the Cardins and had so much fun. Many of the kids that have been coming for as long as I can remember are now grown and out of high school, some are event married with children of their own. I was not sure if they would attend, but most were able to go. The leaves were vibrant in color, and I didn’t even mind too much when Kellie Cardin and I were lost in the woods.
From the Holland News, by Margie Fulmer: We had a good turnout at the Club singing at Springhill Baptist Church. Jonathan Sawrie served as president in the absence of his uncle, Shelby Sawrie. Fay and LouAnn Pew of Conway visited her cousins, Marian McGinty and Sunny Earnhart recently.
Mayflower seventh-grade Gifted and Talented students Angelique Papera, 13, and Lacye Reagan, 12, were pictured studying for the Talent Identification Program test along with classmates Jonathan Bise, 13, Rachel Disney, 12, and Rachel DuBose, 13. The students qualified for the program by scoring in or above the 97th percentile on the Standard 9 Achievement Test. The TIP program is administered by Duke University.
Eric Fritts, a midfielder from Little Rock Catholic, was named Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year, and University of Central Arkansas soccer coach Ryan Strong shared Coach of the Year honors after the second season of soccer at the university. The Bears also had five players named to the All-Gulf South second team. Those included Nick Sherwood, Phil Goodpaster, Brett Johnson, Ryan Gay, and Brett Jacobs.
The Vilonia Halloween Carnival netted approximately $2,750 for the Vilonia PTA. Cindy Bailey and Greg Gibbs, second-grade students from Mrs. Leva Goode’s class, were crowned elementary queen and king. Runners-up were Tonette Rodgers and Steve Barrett, sixth-grade students. Tonna Poole and Randy Teasdale were crowned high school queen and king. They are freshmen. Runners-up in the high school were eighth graders Mary Wiggins and Duane Knight.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wilson spent the weekend in Talihina, Okla. They made the trip via Talimena Scenic Drive from Mena to Talihina to view the fall colors.
Sunday visitors of Mr. and Mrs. Oval Henley were Mr. and Mrs. Guy Henry and Mrs. J.V. Henry of Pine Bluff, Mr. and Mrs. Dib Boyd of North Little Rock, and Mr. and Mrs. Ed Beachum of Little Rock.
The Rev. John Evans, pastor of Pickles Gap Baptist Church, is in Hot Springs attending the Arkansas Baptist Convention.
