(2010)
A check for $3,000 was presented recently to members of the Faulkner County Circle of Friends. The check represents the proceeds for the 2010 First Security Conway Kids Triathlon. Circle of Friends is a network of volunteers providing care, love and hope for the children and families serviced by Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. The triathlon is for kids age 7-14 and encourages lifelong sports participation through swimming, biking and running.
State Health Department officials have announced that late November is not too late to get an influenza shot. Ed Barham, public information officer for the department, said the flu’s peak season is expected to come in the first two months of 2011. Flu vaccines are available to county residents at the Faulkner County Health Department in Conway.
(1995)
The Conway Noon Optimist Club invites the community to join in sharing the joy of giving through Project Angel Tree. Angel Trees will be available at local banks and businesses throughout the holiday season. The trees are decorated with paper angel ornaments which contain the first name and age (12 and under) of a needy child along with other information that would be helpful in selected a gift. All of the presents will be delivered to the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas and distributed before Christmas.
Guy-Perkins came within a split second of sweeping the Mountain Home Thanksgiving Basketball Classic over the weekend. The Thunderbird boys went to 11-1 in winning the title with a 73-61 victory over Valley Springs and a 74-67 victory over Mountain Home in the title game. The Lady Thunderbirds took the consolation championship with a 64-48 victory over defending Class AA girls champion Mena. In the opening game, Pocahontas took a come-from-behind 55-54 victory over Guy’s girls, making a free throw with .4 second left in the game.
(1970)
Conway Asphalt Co. submitted the apparent low bid for an off-ramp highway project on Interstate 40, north of Conway. The firm’s bid of $154,005 compared with an Arkansas Highway Department estimate of $175,000. The contract will consist of construction on an exit ramp off the interstate for eastbound traffic at the Highway 25 grade separation. Originally the highway department proposed to build both an off-ramp and an on-ramp for Conway-to-Morrilton traffic, but plans for the on-ramp have not materialized.
Thanksgiving guests of B.A. Short and Dr. and Mrs. O.W. Rook will be Mr. and Mrs. Carter Short and Mrs. Alex Stirewalt of Fayetteville, Mr. and Mrs. I.H. Short of El Dorado, Mr. and Mrs. Harry McDonald of Memphis, Mr. and Mrs. Jess Shemwell of Little Rock, and Dr. and Mrs. Ross Maynard of Pine Bluff.
Herb Nahlen, president of the Faulkner County Beekeepers Association, was elected president of the Arkansas Beekeepers Association at its annual meeting at State College of Arkansas.
