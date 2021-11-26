(2011)
Lauren Ashley Pinney, daughter of Scott and Tammy Pinney of Conway, has earned the title of 2011 National American Miss Arkansas through successfully scored events that included community service work, interviews and written essays. She will attend the National Pageant in Anaheim, Calif., to compete for the national title. Pinney is a junior at the University of Central Arkansas majoring in communications.
Carlee Clifton and Devon Hocott, cheerleaders at Greenbrier High School, were selected to march in the 85th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the All-American Cheerleaders. The girls were nominated at the National Cheerleading Association’s Cheer Camp they attended in June at the University of Central Arkansas. Carlee is a daughter of Charles and Shelly Clifton, and Devon is a daughter of David and Denice Hocott.
(1996)
The Faulkner County chapter of the Arkansas State Employees Association has elected officers. They are George Andrews of Conway, president; Kelly Boswell of Conway, vice president; and Cecil Clements of Conway, secretary-treasurer. Board members are Harold Mathews, Bruce Pertle, Dwight Sowell, Jewell Steinbeck, Ben Wiley, Phyllis Wilson and Ouida Wright.
The University of Central Arkansas touched all the bases with the 1996 All-Gulf South Conference football team. The Bears placed one player each on offense, defense and special teams. Don Struebing, a center from Springdale, made the team for the second straight year. Making the defensive unit was Chris Pope of Clarendon, who was consistently one of the Bears’ leading tacklers. The punter on the team was freshman Scott Stephens of North Little Rock, who led the conference in punting.
(1971)
Mrs. D.O. Wright of Birmingham, Ala., is spending the Thanksgiving holidays with her mother, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., and her sister, Mrs. Kenneth C. Spatz, and Mr. Spatz.
Mrs. Harry Krieger and daughter, Mrs. Robert Bishop, and Mr. Bishop of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Conway, visited friends here. They also attended the 40th wedding anniversary celebration for Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Wooden and Mr. and Mrs. Louis Clifton Henderson.
Dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Motley were his father, J.A. Motley, and Mrs. Motley, of Pottsville; his brother, Roy Motley, Mrs. Motley and son, John David, of Russellville; their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Larry E. Motley and children, Teresa and Larry Jr., of North Little Rock; and their daughter, Mrs. Bill Miller and children, Melissa, Melanie and Patrick, of Conway. Other guests were Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Freyaldenhoven Jr. and son, Britt, of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee spent Thanksgiving Day in Forrest City with her sister, Mrs. W.E. Runyan, and Mr. Runyan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.