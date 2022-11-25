From the Guy News, by Brenda Dowdy: Wow, the colors are beautiful now! My friend Mary and I traveled to north Arkansas last week and the trees were gorgeous there, too. We went to the annual Secretaries Convention in Springdale. Congratulations to Mr. Spainhour, superintendent of Greenbrier Schools, as Administrator f the Year for AAEOP. He had a great bunch of ladies to work with. Congratulations to Morgan Scroggin and Kinsey Watkins, who were inducted into the 2012 Purple Circle.

From the Shady Grove News, by Hazel Love: A big hoorah for the Greenbrier Panther football team. They are 11-0 as of this writing. Gale Garrison accompanied a group from Central Baptist Church in Conway to attend the BMA Senior Adult conference in Branson. The group has a great time with Christian music, great preaching and good food and fellowship.

