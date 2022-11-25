From the Guy News, by Brenda Dowdy: Wow, the colors are beautiful now! My friend Mary and I traveled to north Arkansas last week and the trees were gorgeous there, too. We went to the annual Secretaries Convention in Springdale. Congratulations to Mr. Spainhour, superintendent of Greenbrier Schools, as Administrator f the Year for AAEOP. He had a great bunch of ladies to work with. Congratulations to Morgan Scroggin and Kinsey Watkins, who were inducted into the 2012 Purple Circle.
From the Shady Grove News, by Hazel Love: A big hoorah for the Greenbrier Panther football team. They are 11-0 as of this writing. Gale Garrison accompanied a group from Central Baptist Church in Conway to attend the BMA Senior Adult conference in Branson. The group has a great time with Christian music, great preaching and good food and fellowship.
Virco Mfg. Corp. was recently honored on the 20th anniversary of its listing with the American Stock Exchange. Virco President and Chief Executive Officer Robert A. Virtue received a commemorative plaque.
Nabco Mechanical and Electrical Contractors Inc. recently received an Arkansas Quality Commitment Award presented by Gov. Mike Huckabee at a banquet held in Little Rock. The commitment award was one of four levels of quality awards created to honor Arkansas organizations that have demonstrated achievements in the implementation of quality principles and practices. The program offers organizations a framework for learning how to achieve excellence. Nabco was one of 72 organizations to receive a Quality Award.
Attending the Conway-Rogers football game and staying overnight were Mr. and Mrs. Bill Bell and Cindy, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Robins III and Laura, Mrs. Ed Martin and Kathy, Debbie Russ, Teresa Cardin, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Reed, Steve and Tina, and Mr. and Mrs. George Evatt, Johnny and Dee Ann.
Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Lawson have returned to Conway after a three-week tour of northwestern and western United States and Canada. In Seattle, they visited Mrs. Lawson’s nephew, George Toles, Mrs. Toles and children, Ann, Lori and Andy. They returned home by way of Los Angeles, Calif., Flagstaff, Ariz., and Tucumcari, N.M.
Mrs. E.E. Long of Pueblo, Colo., arrived to visit her sister, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr.
Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Given of Elk Grove, Calif., are moving to Cherokee Village (Sharp County). Mrs. Given is a sister of Mrs. Cotton Lachowsky and Mrs. Pete Walter.ew
