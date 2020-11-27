10 Years Ago
(2010)
Alex Palmer has finished his Eagle Scout project of collecting canned food items and monetary donations for Bethlehem House. He gathered an estimated 1,500 pounds of food and $275.60 working in front of Harps in Vilonia on Nov. 6 and 20. The Scouts that helped with his project are Noah Simon, Tyler Berrier, Daniel McKnight, Zane and Zach Jefferson.
Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Warren of Conway will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on Sunday at Copperas Springs Baptist Church in Guy at a reception hosted by their children. Mrs. Warren, the former Bertha Pate, is the mother of Perry and Gary McGinty, Joan Brown, Jean McGinty and Joyce Johnson, all of Greenbrier. Mr. Warren is the father of David Warren of Mount Vernon and Lisa Davitt of North Little Rock. They have 16 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
25 Years Ago
(1995)
With a little more than a week left in the campaign, United Way of Faulkner County has surpassed its goal and is striving for a new one. Executive Director Sandra Miller announced at the Conway Morning Rotary Club that a $21,782 donation by Entergy Corp. had put the campaign a little over the 1996 goal of $585,000. This year’s new goal of $600,000 has a chilly twist. Penny Eberhard, campaign chairman, has agreed to sit in the dunking booth at the campaign finale if the new goal is reached.
The Conway High Lady Wampus Cats basketball team won its first game in the Cabot Lady Panther Classic on Monday night, 60-42, over Benton. They face Hot Springs in the second round. Coach Bill Clements was pleased with the girls’ efforts. Conway’s “big girls” – senior Meredith Rolf, 6-1, junior Clarissa Evans, 6-0, and senior Alicia Evans, 5-10, found themselves in foul trouble most of the game. “That’s all right,” Clements said. “They played physical and that’s how they need to play.
50 Years Ago
(1970)
Attendance at the weekly listening hour programs at the Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library is running as high was 40, Miss Catherine Grummer reported. The event, held each Saturday, is sponsored by the State College of Arkansas branch of the Association for Childhood Education. All Conway children of kindergarten age are invited. Story tellers at Saturday’s session were Misses Grummer and Mary Barter, and Mrs. Anne Eastman.
Billy Loyd, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Loyd of Conway, was in Fayetteville Saturday to visit his grandmother, Mrs. John Loyd. Mrs. Loyd then came to Conway on to spend the holiday.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill F. Burney and son, Ken, of Helena are spending the Thanksgiving weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Shepherd, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Woody Burney.
