(2011)
The University of Central Arkansas Bears’ 34-14 victory over Tennessee Tech in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs was the team’s first-ever FCS playoff win. It was their eighth straight win and propelled them into a round of 16 match in Missoula, Mont., next week against the University of Montana. The Bears’ other NCAA playoff wins came in 2005 as part of Division II football.
Guy-Perkins teachers and administrators recently competed in the Teacher/Administrator Mock Spelling Bee. Vying for the trophy were teachers Kara Caldwell, Donna Evans, Ramona Perry, Alan Rippy, Stacy Johnson, Mark Hayes, Jason Ball, Mary King and Johnny Passmore. Administrators included assistant Phyllis Poole, principal Brian Cossey, and superintendent David Westenhover. Westenhover won the event.
(1996)
Felicia Stephens, 4, was pictured making sure she got all the crumbs off her fingers from an early Thanksgiving feast during lunch at Miss Sherry’s Kiddie Care. Children at the daycare center have been learning about Pilgrims, American Indians and the dinner they shared. They also learned about the historic ship, the Mayflower. Felicia is a daughter of Peggy Stephens.
Some time back, someone entered County Judge John Wayne Carter’s office and took a ceramic donkey, a symbol of his Democratic Party ties. A $50 ransom, to be dropped at the Taco Bell restaurant, was demanded. Carter said he made the drop, but not exactly with $50 in real bills. “I was a little short on cash, and we have a real good copy machine here in the office, so I copied a dollar bill” – 50 times. He said he has not heard back from the kidnappers, which has him concerned. “I was hoping to have it back by the (county’s) Christmas party. I’d hate to go through Christmas without my ass.”
(1971)
The criminal investigation division of the Conway Police Department has learned that it will receive a federal assistance grant of $11,135.41. The grant will be used to purchase a 1972 automobile, radio equipment, a polygraph (lie detector) and camera, and office and laboratory equipment.
Bernard Nabholz, a Conway dirt moving contractor, and his son, Ray, are supervising the construction of a road in Mexico, about 150 miles east of Acapulco. Nabholz donated the machinery and trained two natives, Manuel and Pedro Gomez, of the area how to use it. The men were trained several months in Conway. Bernard’s brother, Robert D. Nabholz, a Conway building contractor, is assisting in underwriting the project. The road will go from LaCumbre to El Fresno, and will cut the travel time between the two villages from 22 days to 12 hours.
Mrs. R.B. Shaw of Marianna is spending the Thanksgiving holidays with her sisters-in-law, Mrs. George Shaw and Miss Evie Shaw.
