(2010)
The Conway Jaycees will present their 2010 Christmas parade, “Star-Spangled Christmas – A Salute to Our Troops,” at 5 p.m. Dec. 11. An average of 30 floats are entered in the parade each year, in addition to a number of parade walkers, marching bands, area beauty queens, classic car entries and participants riding horses.
The Humane Society of Faulkner County will receive a $14,500 donation from Purina and Kroger as part of the “Tales for the Pet Lover’s Heart” campaign, which raises funds for animal welfare organizations nationwide. The humane society submitted a written pet tale to the campaign in the spring, and then brought the story to life through video in August. The video was chosen as a finalist based on its creative content and storytelling.
(1995)
University of Central Arkansas student Anthony Gan of Malaysia posed while a friend took a photograph of him sitting in the snow that fell in Conway on Tuesday. The first snow of the season was the first that Gan had ever seen, and he wanted to send a photograph to his parents.
A memorial to the six sons of the late Dr. and Mrs. M.C. Burnett of Wooster has been woven into a picturesque quilt that contains photographs of the Burnett sons in uniform and a larger group picture of the sons. The sons are Grover, Thomas and Eugene, who served in the Army; J. Fred, who served in the Navy; John, who served in the Marine Corps; and Warren, who serve in the Coast Guard in World War II. Valta Burnett crafted the quilt with assistance from Halogene Mason, Iola Glover, Eula Stevens and Mary Broach, all of Wooster, and Merle Wofford of Conway. The quilt is for Mrs. Burnett’s daughter, Judy, of Maryland.
(1970)
A second annual crop of catfish and crappie was transferred from an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission nursery pond into Lake Conway earlier this month. A total of 65,000 catfish and 35,000 crappie were transferred from an 80-acre pond located on the southeast side of the lake. The catfish crop was exactly the same as last year’s, but the number of crappie transferred was fewer than in 1969. The transferred fish were nearly two years old.
Thanksgiving Day guests of Mrs. Gertrude Holt were her daughter, Mrs. Merle DeClue, Mr. DeClue and daughter, Carol, of Little Rock; her son, Jack Holt, Mrs. Holt and children Charlie and Laura, of Stuttgart; and another son, Charles Holt, and Mrs. Holt of Conway.
Mrs. William C. Brazil and children Amy and Clay, and Mrs. Brazil’s mother, Mrs. Russell C. Roberts, flew to Denver, Colo., to visit their sister and daughter, Mrs. Eddie Priest, Capt. Priest and children.
Mr. and Mrs. James Turner Jr. and sons Eric and Jammy returned to Camden after spending Thanksgiving Day with Mr. and Mrs. E.D. Faulk and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Turner.
