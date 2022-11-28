Greenbrier High School student Sam Harris, 16, was invited by the Arkansas FFA Department of Education to participate in the prestigious World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, held for four days in October in Des Moines, Iowa. The event featured speeches by world renowned leaders and work toward hunger relief efforts. Thirteen hundred people from 65 countries gathered to discuss the world’s hunger and food security issues.

Harrol Langston has completed 25 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Langston is an Institutional Services Assistant in the Ancillary Services Department. He lives in Morrilton and has two children.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.