Greenbrier High School student Sam Harris, 16, was invited by the Arkansas FFA Department of Education to participate in the prestigious World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, held for four days in October in Des Moines, Iowa. The event featured speeches by world renowned leaders and work toward hunger relief efforts. Thirteen hundred people from 65 countries gathered to discuss the world’s hunger and food security issues.
Harrol Langston has completed 25 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Langston is an Institutional Services Assistant in the Ancillary Services Department. He lives in Morrilton and has two children.
Caleb Jarman, 6, and his doggy friend, Rags, were pictured visiting with Santa Claus during the Santa Claus for PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) photo shoot. Sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, the event gives people a chance to have their pets photographed with Santa Claus. Several photo packages are available.
Optometrist Dr. Gregory W. Peck recently gave a presentation to members of the Greenbrier Senior Citizen Center on the topic “Dry Eye Syndrome.” He said senior citizens are especially at risk for the condition because tear production decreases with age.
Mrs. Audrey Spears, Mrs. Gladys Hogan, Mrs. May Kelley and Mrs. Dessie Brown of Conway accompanied Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Hogan of Benton to the Ozarks.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Rhea returned recently from a trip to Albany, N.Y., where they visited her sister, Mrs. Mike Denosky, Mr. Denosky and children.
Mrs. Charles Hightower left for Walnut Creek, Calif., to visit her sister, Mrs. Johnny Keathley, who is hospitalized. Mrs. Hightower made the trip by plane.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles N. Anderson, who have lived in and near Conway since they were married in 1933, are moving to Little Rock. Mr. Anderson will assist his son, Charles N. Anderson Jr., in operation of a grocery. Mrs. Anderson is a former secretary at Wesley United Methodist Church. Mr. Anderson has also raised turkeys on a farm north of Conway.
Miss Frances Terry has returned from a month’s visit in London and southern England. She went across the Atlantic Ocean on the Queen Elizabeth II. Because of delayed sailing, she returned by plane.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Newman of North Little Rock were guests of his sister, Mrs. O.F. Qualls and Mr. Qualls.
